CHESHIRE — The Hurricanes returned to their traditional home field after getting shutout by Gateway on Tuesday at MCLA, and enjoyed that on-campus turf in a shutout win of their own on Wednesday.
The Hurricanes got goals from three different players, with Isaac Herrmann scoring and then assisting on strikes by Ian Godfrey and Francesco Zanolo. Godfrey returned the favor with a helper of his own.
McCann Tech 3, Drury 0
NORTH ADAMS — A neighborly rivalry was contested at McCann Tech on Wednesday, with the hometown Hornets dispatching Drury in a shutout.
McCann got two goals from Ivan Liang and a goal and assist from Justin Chen in the win. The duo connected on Liang’s first in the first half, sending the Hornets into the half with a 1-0 lead. Chen scored off a Jack Cooper assist top open the second half. Liang tacked on the insurance tally later, unassisted.
“Always a tough battle going against the hometown rival,” wrote McCann coach Stephen McAllister in an email. “Pretty much control the pace of the game. Numerous opportunities to put the ball in the back of the net. We all enjoy playing Drury There’s never a dull moment!”
Jesse Brazzee picked up his first clean sheet of the season for the Hornets, making seven saves.