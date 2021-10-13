SHEFFIELD — Arthur Schwartz and Luke Gamberoni helped the Millionaires squeak by the Eagles 2-1 on Tuesday.
The match was scoreless for nearly 60 minutes before Gamberoni got on the board. Nathaniel VonRuden kept Mount Everett (0-7-3) alive, tying the game with 12 minutes left.
Schwartz, however, closed the case with a goal in the 72nd minute. The win was the first of the year for Lenox (1-6-1)
Lenox 0 2 — 2
Mount Everett 0 1 — 1
Hoosac Valley 14, PVCA 1
ADAMS — Ian Godfrey scored five times as Hoosac Valley kicked the doors down Tuesday night against Pioneer Valley Christian Academy.
Francesco Zanolo, Drew Norcross and Isaac Hermann each scored twice in the big win.
Blake Mazzeo and Zanolo each dished out two assists for the home team.
Additionally, Tyler Norcross, Nick Walsh and Tyler Dubreuil scored for Hoosac Valley.
The Hurricanes (8-2-2) are slated to hit the road today for a match at Putnam.
Putnam 5, McCann Tech 1
HUNTINGTON — The Hornets couldn’t gain any traction in a road loss to Putnam.
Cole Boisvert created a shot for Ivan Liang, who sealed the deal for a McCann Tech goal.
The Hornets are back on the road today with a match at Gateway.