NORTH ADAMS — McCann Tech rolled up nine goals in a blowout win over PVCA.
Ivan Liang led the Hornets with a hat trick, and added an assist on the first tally of the second half by freshman Jason Moynihan. McCann won 9-0.
The two teams played 10 scoreless minutes before Carter Foucher broke the deadlock on a feed from Sean Rouseau. Jake Touponce added a goal two minutes later.
Liang scored back-to-back goals in the 23rd and 27th minute, the latter with a helping hand from Moynihan to give them Hornets a 4-0 lead at halftime.
Liang returned the favor to Moynihan three minutes into the second half. Liang finished off his hat trick in the 45th minute, unassisted. Rouseau and Cameron Durocher finished off the scoring after that.
Westfield Tech 6, Drury 0
WESTFIELD — The Blue Devils' offense didn't travel east, as Drury was shut out at Westfield Tech.
The Tigers got a hat trick from David Bulatov, scorign twice in the first five minutes, and goals from Adam Strycharz, Nick Povar and Landon Dion. Dion added two assists. Isaac Rubeiro, Alec Smith, Zach Zelasko and Strycharz all had assists.
Drury split time in net between thee players. Dom Duteau collected 10 saves, while Parker Rivard and Zach Davignon made three each. Westfield's Liviu Mocanu made two saves for the shutout.
Hoosac Valley 0, Gateway 0
GATEWAY — For the second straight game, Hoosac Valley couldn't come away with a winner.
The Hurricanes tied McCann 1-1 over the weekend, and then played to a scoreless draw on Monday at Gateway.
"Well-played by both sides," wrote Hoosac coach Patrick Mahoney. "A couple of chances went begging, but overall it was a tight midfield battle."