NORTH ADAMS — Mazen Abdelrahman scored six times to drive Putnam by host Drury on Tuesday, 8-2.
The Blue Devils saw Steven Dix net his first varsity goal , while Dom Duteau also scored and Steven Cornell had an assist.
Duteau was also in net making seven saves, while fellow keeper Parker Rivard added five more.
McCann Tech 8, PVCA 2
SPRINGFIELD — In a game postponed from earlier this season, McCann Tech picked up another win over Pioneer Valley Christian.
Ivan Liang netted a hat trick after scoring the team’s first two goals. Justin Chen assisted on the first strike and added his own goal later. Alex Boyer notched a goal and an assist as well.
Carter Foucher, Jack Cooper and Michael Barnes all scored goals.
Max Morin, Ricky Mazzeo, Chase Vanderwoude and Brady Patenaude all had assists for the Hornets (7-2-3). McCann visits Taconic today.