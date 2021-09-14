GREAT BARRINGTON — Monument Mountain put Monday's draw with Pittsfield behind it on Tuesday, and put a hurting on visiting Monson Tuesday.
The Spartans dispatched the Mustangs 8-0, scoring three times in the first five minutes of play. It was Monument's first win of the season, improving its record to 1-1-1.
Luke Arienti made three saves to preserve the clean sheet, and he was given quite the cushion early.
Jackson Potoski scored in the game's first minute, and Will Curtiss added a second in the second. Quinn Redpath them made it 3-0 Spartans before five minutes had gone by.
Monument led 5-0 at halftime on a dEnnis Penny strike in the 23rd minute on a feed from Erving Henderson. Henderson got his own goal in the 67th minute to wrap the scoring.
Sean Scarbro had two goals, while David Flynn added two assists. Henderson had one of each. Eddie Boyko scored a goal, and Colin Kinne and Brian Huertas had assists.
Taconic 3, Putnam 3
SPRINGFIELD — Taconic fell behind host Putnam by two goals early, but battled all the way back to earn a tie on the road Monday night.
The 3-3 game was a late one, with a delayed start, and the Taconic offense took some time to get cooking as well. Down 2-0, the visitors got one back with a goal from Erza Ezra.
Still, Putnam took a 3-1 lead into the half.
Taconic (1-2-1) ratcheted up the defense and held the Beavers scoreless over the final 40 minutes, In the meantime, Eric Quaidoo got a goal to draw Taconic within one. Then, with just seven minutes remaining, Travis Hoosac got his side the equalizer.
"Very entertaining and exciting game," Taconic coach Luke Chambers wrote in an email. "Taconic finished strong toward the end of the second half and we’re unlucky not to win it at the end."
Westfield 1, Mount Greylock 0
WILLIAMSTOWN — The struggle to find the back of the net continued on Tuesday for Mount Greylock.
The Mounties are 0-3, and have been shutout three times, twice via the 1-0 score that plagued them against Westfield.
The Bombers were up 1-0 at halftime after Vitaliy Samoylenko headed home a corner kick from Ryder Finnie in the 27th minute.
Aiden Oostveen made four saves to earn the shutout. Mount Greylock's Eamon Heatherington made eight saves to give his side every chance to get the equalizer.