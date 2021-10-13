GREAT BARRINGTON — Visiting Pittsfield went from battling Mount Greylock to a draw on Tuesday night, to dropping a 3-0 decision at Monument Mountain on Wednesday.
The Spartans, who have now shut out opponents in four consecutive matches, controlled the ball for large stretches of the contest, and goalkeeper Luke Arienti was forced to make only one save.
Pittsfield goalie Will Kinne made six saves.
Jackson Potoski had two assists, including one of Sean Scarbro’s first-half goal that proved to be all coach Matt Naventi’s squad needed.
Pittsfield 0 0 — 0
Monument 2 1 — 3
First Half
MM — Sean Scarbro (Jackson Potoski); MM — Eddie Boyko (Ben Kleinman).
Second Half
MM — David Flynn (Potoski).
Saves — P: Will Kinne 6. MM: Luke Arienti 1.
Hoosac Valley 3, Putnam 2
SPRINGFIELD — Brodie Lanoue’s header off a cross from Tyler Norcross was the game-winning tally for the Hurricanes, now 10-2-2. The goal came off a set piece.
“Aggressive, fast-paced match that was well-played and hard-fought by both sides,” Hoosac coach Patrick Mahoney wrote in an email.
Francesco Zanolo had two goals for the Hurricanes.
Hoosac 3, Putnam 2
Hoosac goals — Francesco Zanolo 2, Brodie Lanoue.
Hoosac assists — Isaac Herrmann, Ian Godfrey, Tyler Norcross.
McCann Tech 2, Gateway 1
HUNTINGTON — Justin Chen’s second-half goal broke a tie and gave the Hornets a big win over Gateway.
“It was our first time playing under the lights this season,” McCann coach Stephen McCallister wrote in an email, “and the team played some good soccer.”
Ivan Liang had two assists for the Hornets, as he also assisted on Sean Rousseau’s first-half marker.
Commerce 4, Drury 0
SPRINGFIELD — Omar Alyasine had two goas as the Raiders beat visiting Drury.
Commerce goalie Jayden Oquendo had to make only three saves in the match.
Drury used two goalies, Parker Rivard and Zach Howland. They each made three saves.