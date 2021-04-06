PITTSFIELD — The Mounties staved off their first loss of the season and lived another day unbeaten with a 1-0 win over Hoosac Valley on Tuesday.
After 54 minutes of scoreless soccer at BCC, Diego Galvez broke through for Mount Greylock. The strike that proved to be the difference came from the Mounties junior with 16 minutes to play. Galvez took a feed from eighth-grader Noah Klompus and booted it in from 28 yards out.
Holding the line on a shutout at the other end was sophomore goalkeeper Eli Levy. In his varsity debut, Levy turned away four Hurricane tries to keep the Mounties at 3-0-1.
Hoosac fell to 0-3, but was six goals closer to the Mounties this time out as opposed to the teams' season opener.