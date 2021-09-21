PITTSFIELD — Playing back on the turf at Berkshire Community College, Mount Greylock faced Pittsfield in a rematch of Fall II's Berkshire North championship game.
The result was the same, with the Mounties leaving town victors. Greylock took a 2-1 decision over PHS Monday on Gene Dellea Field. The win was the first of the season for Mount Greylock, while Pittsfield suffered its third straight loss.
The Mounties led 1-0 at halftime, before Pittsfield knotted things up with a goal by Kyle Cardoso. The freshman's third tally of the season came on an Angel Sandoval assist.
"Junior midfielder Kasey Miranda played his best match of the season and sophomore defender Cal Soldato was strong in his second varsity start," PHS coach Neill Brandon wrote in an email.
Greylock's goal scorers were not available at press deadline.
Wahconah 2, South Hadley 1
DALTON — Wahconah picked up a win over South Hadley at home on Monday.
Brody Calvert had the game's lone first-half goal. The Warriors then benefit from a visiting own goal that made it 2-0 with five minutes left.
The Tigers got a goal with less than two minutes remaining, but goalie Noah Kelly and his defense made the 2-1 lead stand.
Hoosac Valley 4, Putnam 1
CHESHIRE — Beating the Hurricanes is hard to do this fall. Through six games, no one has been able to take out Hoosac Valley.
Isaac Herrmann scored twice on Monday, as Hoosac came from down 1-0 to send Putnam packing. The Panthers took their lead on a Mazen Abdelrahman penalty kick early on, but Herrmann had an equalizer before halftime and sent his team in front 2-1 in the second half. Herrmann has eight goals in six games.
The Hurricanes got insurance goals from Tyler Norcross and Matt Tassone as they improved to 4-0-2. Dylan Rohlfs and Ian Godfrey had assists.
Drury 3, Commerce 2
NORTH ADAMS — Drury got back in the win column on Monday, getting a pair of goals from Zach Davignon in a home win over Commerce.
Davignon got the opener and the closer, scoring in the fifth minute and the 74th minute to win it.
Commerce led 2-1 with 28 minutes to play, but Steven Cornell scored the equalizer on an assist from Aaron Davio in the 60th minute. Cornell made it a two-point day, assisting on Davignon's winner with six minutes remaining
Kareem Sprawl scored both Red Raiders goals.
Drury's Dom Duteau made five saves, while Commerce's Daniel Roma had three.
McCann Tech 1, Gateway 1
NORTH ADAMS — The Hornets spent a lot of time trailing by a goal on Monday, but got even just in time to leave their home field with a hard-fought draw.
"Going into the half down by one we made a few adjustments that didn’t seem to pan out," wrote coach Stephen McAllister in an email. "After readjusting and moving our defensive midfielder forward moments later captain Carter Foucher tied the game up with a nice shot from outside 18."
Foucher's tally, his third of the year, came with just 17:45 remaining in the game.
The Hornets remain unbeaten with two wins and three ties.
Frontier 3, Mount Everett 0
SHEFFIELD — Frontier ran through Mount Everett on Monday.
The Eagles held tight on a scoreless game until the final minute of the first half, but went into the break trailing 1-0.
The Red Hawks scored twice in rapid succession in the second half, tallying insurance goals in the 50th and 52nd minute.