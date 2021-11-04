PITTSFIELD — The Generals survived and advanced through a preliminary-round game in the Division III bracket, eliminating No. 33 Auburn 1-0 on penalty kicks.
Pittsfield, the No. 32 seed, moves into the Round of 32, where they'll take on Western Massachusetts power Belchertown, the top overall seed. That game is scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. at Belchertown.
The Generals advanced 5-4 on PKs against Auburn.
"Pittsfield controlled the match, dominating possession and quality chances but the Auburn defense held firm for 100 minutes," wrote PHS coach Neill Brennan.
Junior goalie Will Kinne came up huge in the shootout, making three saves. Meanwhile, senior Prince Thomas Kaku netted the winning penalty kick, before Kinne capped the victory with a save.
Taconic 5, West Boylston 4
WEST BOYLSTON — Taconic's road trip will take another turn after the Green and Gold upset No. 26 West Boylston High.
No. 39 Taconic will play at No. 7 Westport High School in the Round of 32 at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
No further information was available at press deadline.
Saint Joseph Prep 2, McCann Tech 1
BOSTON — McCann Tech drove across the state to get started in the MIAA state tournament, but couldn't quite get over Saint Joseph Prep.
Michael Harris made 12 saves, but Justin Chen's goal off an assist from Ivan Liang was the only score the 41st-seeded Hornets could muster.
"I feel like we controlled the first half. Came out and scored first in the second," wrote McCann coach Stephen McAllister in an email. "Saint Joe Prep stepped it up, scored on and own goal to make it 1-1 Then scored again with about 10 minutes left, it seemed like the boys got down after their own goal and couldn’t pick themselves back up. Overall great season."
No. 24 Saint Joe now must travel to the Berkshires to face No. 9 Lenox on Saturday.
Quaboag 4, Hoosac Valley 0
WARREN — The 35th-seeded Hurricanes couldn't get going offensively after a road trip to take on No. 30 Quaboag in the preliminary round of the Division V tournament.
No further information was available at press deadline.