PITTSFIELD — The Generals played 80 clean minutes at Kirvin Park in Neill Brandon's first match as Pittsfield's boys soccer coach.
Two goals in the first half set Pittsfield up for success and it started with sophomore Danny Kankam, who scored on an assist from midfielder Kasey Miranda. Senior forward Justice Daniels netted the second goal off an assist from Peter Breitmaier.
Keeper Will Kinne finished with seven saves and a scoreless outing in Pittsfield's net.
"Sophomore defender Ethan Breitmaier played an excellent game to help keep the clean sheet in his first varsity match," Brandon wrote in an email. "[Will Kinne had] a strong overall performance.
"Junior midfielder Irving Chairez brought great energy off the bench breaking up play and winning key tackles, especially in the first half."
The Generals are back in action on Saturday against Ludlow. The match is slated to take place at Kirvin and begin at 11 a.m.
Pope Francis 1, Mount Greylock 0
SPRINGFIELD — It was a tough introduction to the PVIAC's Churchill League for Mount Greylock.
The Mounties dropped a 1-0 decision on the road at Pope Francis to start their 2021 season. The reigning Berkshire North champions from Fall II in the spring are playing in a new league with Monument Mountain, Agawam, Pope Francis, Westfield and Pittsfield.
Pope Francis got a first-half goal from Dan Sears off a set piece just 2 minutes, 3 seconds into the game. From there, The Cardinals' keeper Albeto Truoiolo kept his net clean, making three saves for the shutout.
For the Mounties, Eamon Hetherington started his season with nine saves.