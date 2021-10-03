WILLIAMSTOWN — A pair of sophomores had the Mounties smiling from ear to ear on Friday.
John Manuel Morales scored a late goal off a Quin McDermott assist, the difference in a 2-1 victory for Mount Greylock over Lenox.
Mike Ward scored the game's first goal in the 48th minute, giving Lenox the 1-0 advantage.
Mount Greylock's Henrik Bingemann started the comeback with a goal in the 65th minute. Diego Galvez was credited with an assist on the play.
Lenox travels to Mahar on Monday and Mount Greylock is at Westfield on Tuesday.
———
Lenox 0 1 — 1
Mount Greylock 0 2 — 2
Second Half — L: Ward (unassisted), 48:00; MG: Bingemann (Galvez) 65:00; MG: Manuel Morales (McDermott), 76:00.
Drury 6, Pioneer Valley Christian 0
SPRINGFIELD — Friday featured plenty of firsts for the Blue Devils.
Drury's Steven Cornell netted the team's first hat trick in three years, John Moore scored his first varsity goal and it was the first shutout at the varsity level for keeper Parker Rivard.
Cornell scored two goals in the first half, both coming off Noah Miller assists.
Zach Davignon pushed the lead to three with an unassisted goal in the 48th minute before Cornell completed his hat trick — on an assist from Davignon — eight minutes later.