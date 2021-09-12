NORTH ADAMS — The Blue Devils could do no wrong in their home opener against Pioneer Valley Christian Academy on Friday night.
Three different players scored for Drury in the 3-1 victory. Zach Davignon started the scoring with a goal in the seventh minute. Aaron Davio earned an assist on the play and the early strike was the only goal for either side in the first half.
Dom Duteau pushed the lead to two in the early minutes of the second half off an assist from Steve Cornell, who later scored in the 70th minute off a John Moore assist. Parker Rivard saved one shot in the net as Drury's keeper.
Cayden Garvey scored in the second half and Paul Serra had 10 saves for PVCA.
McCann Tech 1, Hoosac Valley 1
NORTH ADAMS — The Hurricanes and Hornets battled to a stalemate in North Adams on Friday.
A scoreless first half carried deep into the second until Isaac Hermann found the back of the net in the 57th minute, giving Hoosac (1-0-1) a leg up on McCann (0-0-1).
However, 11 minutes later, senior Carter Foucher struck for McCann and tied the game for good. Michael Harris made five saves in net for the Hornets.
"Good game overall by McCann," coach Stephen McAllister wrote in an email. "[We] need to work on filling the midfield and always a little more communication."
Frontier 4, Mount Greylock 0
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mounties offense couldn't get out of bed for an early Saturday contest against Frontier.
The Red Hawks got two goals from Matt Sicard and four saves from Dylan Martin in the shutout win.
Greylock's Eamon Hetherington made six saves.
Devin Niles had a goal and an assist for Frontier, which also got a goal from Dante Ruggiano and assists from Tyler Dubreil and Aidan Valderrama.
Ludlow 3, Pittsfield 0
PITTSFIELD — The Generals trailed 1-0 at halftime and couldn't get anything going offensively as visiting Ludlow pulled away after the break.
Per head coach Neill Brandon, Pittsfield's junior goalkeeper Will Kinne stood out, keeping the Generals in the game with some big saves. Meanwhile, freshman Owen Klatka had the best chances to put the hosts on the board, working hard off the win and even hitting the post early on with what could have been a first-half equalizer.