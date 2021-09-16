NORTH ADAMS — Two second-half goals were the difference in the battle of North Adams.
Justin Chen and Ivan Liang scored as the McCann Tech boys handled Drury with a 2-0 win at McCann on Thursday afternoon.
"Great possession of the ball this afternoon, good ball handling." McCann coach Stephen McAllister wrote in an email. "Just had trouble finishing at the end.
"Solid performance by the defense keeping the ball on the opposite end of the field."
Liang's goal late in action was his fourth of the year after netting a hat trick against Pioneer Valley Christian School.
The Hornets (2-0-1) hit the road on Friday for a match at Westfield Tech. Drury (1-3), also on Friday, will play at Gateway.