LENOX — The Millionaires dropped a home match to Frontier on Friday.
Frontier's Tyler Dubriel got the scoring going with an unassisted goal in the 48th minute. Lenox's Mike Ward scored off a Sam Schnopp assist just a minute later to even the score.
Frontier, however, scored the game's final two goals and solidified the 3-1 win.
Lenox is home against Palmer on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. match.
———
Frontier 0 3 — 3
Lenox 0 1 — 1
Second Half — A: Dubriel (unassisted), 47:03; L: Ward (Schnopp), 48:31; A: Sicard (Niles), 59:21; A: Burch (Bright), 68:05.
Putnam 6, Drury 2
NORTH ADAMS — The Blue Devils matched Putnam early but the visitors pulled away late in the first half.
Steven Cornell and Dom Duteau each scored for Drury. Zach Davignon assisted on both goals.
Duteau and Parker Rivard combined for 12 saves in the Blue Devils net. Drury is off until Thursday's home match against Hoosac Valley.
———
Putnam 3 3 — 6
Drury 1 1 — 2
First Half — P: Feras (Rojas), 3:00; D: Cornell (Davignon), 5:00; P: Bilenga (Rojas), 32:00; P: Abdelrahman (Bilenga).
Second Half — P: Abdelrahman (unassisted), 43:00; P: Rojas (Abdelrahman), 60:00; P: Rojas (Feras), 65:00; D: Duteau (Davignon), 68:00.
Taconic 3, McCann Tech 1
NORTH ADAMS — Taconic continued its success up north with a 3-1 win over the Hornets.
All four goals were scored in the first half and Travis Hoose started things with a goal 32 seconds into the match. Hoose scored his second goal five minutes later, giving the Green and Gold the lead for good.
Makai Shepardson got an insurance goal on the board at 16:56 on a pass from Eric Quaidoo.
McCann's Ivan Liang scored with less than two minutes left in the first half.
The Hornets host Putnam on Monday and Taconic is at home on Wednesday for a match against Commerce.