GREAT BARRINGTON — The Spartans and Mounties battled to a draw on Friday night.
Monument Mountain (1-1-2) struck first as David Flynn scored on an assist from Jackson Potoski. Diego Galvez knotted the game 15 minutes later for the Mounties (0-3-1) and the scoreboard was stuck for the game's final 50 minutes.
Eamon Hetherington stopped six shots in Mount Greylock's net and Monument's Arienti earned four saves.
Both teams are back in action on Monday. Monument Mountain will play at Pope Francis and Mount Greylock is facing the Generals at Berkshire Community College.
———
Mount Greylock 1 0 — 1
Monument Mountain 1 0 — 1
First Half — MM: Flynn (Potoski), 14:00; MG: Galvez (unassisted), 29:00.
Saves — MG: Hetherington 6; MM: Luke Arienti 4.
McCann Tech 2, Westfield Tech 2
WESTFIELD — The Hornets connected on two goals late and escaped Westfield with a tie on Friday.
Sean Rouseau assisted on Ivan Liang and Justin Chen goals to help McCann Tech (2-0-2) even the playing field.
Keeper Michael Harris stopped 10 shots headed toward the McCann net.
The Hornets will return to their home pitch on Monday for a match against Gateway.
———
McCann Tech 0 2 — 2
Westfield Tech 1 1 — 2
First Half — WT: Bulatov (Litvac), 5:00.
Second Half — WT: Bulatov (unassisted), 57:00; MT: Liang (Rouseau), 62:00, Chen (Rouseau), 70:00.
Agawam 4, Pittsfield 0
AGAWAM — The Generals fell to 1-1-2 with Friday's loss at Agawam.
"Senior Justice Daniels had the Generals' best chance of the game in the first half with the scored tied 0-0 off a feed from sophomore Danny Kankam," Pittsfield coach Neill Brandon wrote in an email. "The Agawam goalkeeper made the best save of the match."
———
Pittsfield 0 0 — 0
Agawam 1 3 — 4
Minnechaug 1, Pittsfield 0
WILBRAHAM — Pittsfield's weekend came to an end with a loss at Minnechaug on Saturday.
While the match was tied at half, Minnechaug scored 90 seconds after the break on a penalty kick.
"Junior goalkeeper Will Kinne anchored the Generals' defense with 12 saves in his first match back after an ankle injury forced him to miss 2 games," coach Brandon wrote in an email. "Sophomore attacker Danny Kankam hit the post in the first half and was a threat to the Minnechaug defense throughout the match."
Pittsfield is back in action on Monday and will host Mount Greylock in a Churchill League game at 6:30 p.m.