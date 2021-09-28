WESTFIELD — A four-game skid came to a screeching halt on Monday, as Pittsfield High picked up a 3-2 road win over Westfield.
The Generals came from down 2-1 at halftime, getting a pair of goals from Danny Kankam along the way.
The Bombers led 2-0 after 15 minutes of action, before Kankam got PHS on the board with a solo attack from the midfield. In the second half, he managed to knot the game at 2-2 running onto a perfect deep pass from Kasey Miranda and beating the Westfield keeper.
Kyle Cardoso got the game-winner in the 72nd minute, heading in a cross from Ethan Breitmaier. It was the freshman's fourth goal of the year.
The Generals are 2-5-1 and have a week off before traveling to Monument Mountain on Oct. 5.
Hoosac Valley 8, PVCA 1
SPRINGFIELD — The only score PVCA could muster against Hoosac Valley on Monday came courtesy of an unfortunate-bounce own goal by the Hurricanes.
Otherwise, coach Patrick Mahoney's boys were cruising behind a gargantuan effort by Matt Tassone.
Tassone scored five times, giving him seven on the year with 10 points, and the Hurricanes bounced back nicely from their first loss of the season.
Hoosac also got a goal and two assists from Isaac Herrmann and a pair of assists from Ian Godfrey. Evan Richardson and Dylan Rohlfs accounted for the other two goals, while Owen Dubreuil, Drew Norcross and Richardson all tallied an assist. Herrmann is up to 11 points on the season.
Hoosac Valley travels to rival Drury on Wednesday.
McCann Tech 5, Putnam 1
NORTH ADAMS — Senior Justin Chen scored twice and McCann Tech bounced back from its first loss of the season over the weekend to dispatch Putnam at the start of a new week.
Putnam answered Chen's first strike with a goal in the 18th minute, but Zach Gelinas scored on an assist from Sean Rouseau just before the half to send the Hornets into intermission up 2-1.
Chen opened the second half with his second in the 48th minute, taking a feed from Ivan Liang to the house. Cole Boisvert assisted on Chen's first.
Carter Foucher and Liang scored insurance goals later in the second half, with Nate Biagini picking up an assist. Liang is up to 12 points for McCann (4-1-3).
Michael Harris made five saves for the Hornets.
Monument Mountain 2, Agawam 0
GREAT BARRINGTON — Erving Henderson grabbed himself a pair off Agawam and sent the Spartans to a big Churchill League victory on Monday.
Hernderson snapped a scoreless stalemate in the 48th minute, finishing a Jackson Potoski feed. Nearly 20 minutes later, he netted his second in the 67th minute off a Sean Scarbro pass.
Luke Arienti turned away six shots by the Raiders to make the score hold up. Monument moves to 3-3-1 ahead of a trip to Ludlow this weekend.