WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mount Greylock boys tennis team swept its singles matches in a home win over Mount Everett on Wednesday at Williams College.
The Mounties took all three singles matches in straight sets, holding off Mount Everett 3-2.
The Eagles took both doubles matches in straight sets as well.
Tate Carrotters beat Isaiah Neski 6-4, 6-4 at first singles. At second singles, the Eagles' Jordi Peck had the best shot to force a third set and possibly steal the day for the visitors. Ultimately, though, Greylock's Josh Rudin survived the opener 7-5 and then won the second set 6-2.
Singles — 1. Carrotters (MG) def. Neski 6-4, 6-4; 2. Rudin (MG) def. Peck 7-5, 6-2; 3. McIntosh (MG) def. Vollmer 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles — 1. Brennan/Seward-Dailey (ME) def. Scanlon/Williams 6-2, 6-4; 2. Benko/Vion (ME) def. Hirsch/Peck 6-3, 6-4.