The Drury boys basketball team pummeled Greenfield 77-38 Friday night behind Louis Guillotte’s game-high 32 points.
Guillotte erupted for 22 in the first half as the Blue Devils ran their record to 9-3, bouncing back from a tough 58-46 loss to Frontier Regional on Tuesday.
Devils coach Jack Racette said he is encouraged to see the team getting healthy overall and playing its trademark tough defense.
“We have had some injuries and we were a little tired the other night and it was good to get back out there and protect the home court,” Racette said as Drury finds itself in the midst of a heavy schedule with games at Mahar on Saturday and again on the road Monday at Hopkins Academy.
“We found our legs and played well tonight, I thought our bigs played well,” Racette said.
Center Tim Brazeau — returning after missing three straight games — was a force on the boards with 12 rebounds particularly setting the tone early with four first quarter offensive boards. Brazeau chipped in with 12 points plus three blocks while anchoring Drury’s interior defense. Greenfield was forced to live on the perimeter with just 10 points in the paint on the night, while Brazeau, Guillotte (three blocks, seven rebounds) and Amont David (Four blocks, three steals) created havoc inside.
“We got a nice game from Brazeau and Amont David did a nice job for us,” Racette said. “We had a big win Saturday (over Hoosac Valley in a non-conference game) and we were a little beat up the other day so it was good to bounce back. It’s going to be key for us to have good health down the stretch and toward the end of the season.”
Drury is 4-0 in its conference and entered the contest fourth in the Division 5 MIAA rankings.
David added 10 points while backcourt mates Logan Davis and Ben Moulton had eight apiece. Moulton and Davis were able to get more rest than usual with a comfortable second-half lead. Guillotte also sat for the entire fourth quarter as the Drury bench put in extended minutes with the lead growing to as large as 44 points (75-31) in the fourth quarter.
There was little doubt Greenfield could stop Drury early on as Brazeau pounded the boards cleaning up the offensive glass three times in the opening minute with an easy putback and two free throws. Davis added a bucket early on as the Devils jumped out to an 8-4 lead.
Then, over the next five minutes Guillotte and the sharp-shooting Moulton took over. Guillotte converted a short jumper in traffic, drove for a second basket and added another short pull-up bucket from the elbow for a 14-4 lead at 4:59. Moulton then fed Guillotte on a textbook alley-oop and, following another offensive board by Brazeau, Moulton drained a deep 3-pointer. Moulton added a steal on the ensuing Greenfield possession, leading to yet another Guillotte jumper to push the lead to 21-4. Brazeau added another block followed by a Moulton theft and another three-point bomb to push the Devil’s lead to 24-5 with 33 seconds to go in the first.
Guillotte opened the second with a pair of free throws, followed by Moulton’s jumper, a free throw by Zack Davignon and a thunderous dunk by Guillotte to push the lead to 31-7 at the 4:41 mark. David’s trifecta pushed the lead to 27 (39-12) before Drury put on the brakes and coasted to a 47-22 halftime lead.
The onslaught continued in the second half as Guillotte put the finishing touches on his night. Brazeau opened the scoring inside, before Guillotte converted a layup off an offensive rebound, drove for two more and added a short jumper.
A drive for two by David, a short jumper by Brazeau and two fastbreak buckets by Guillotte pushed the lead to 63-26 and a 3-point bucket by Anthony Pettengill stretched the lead to 43 with a minute left in the third.
Steve Cornell’s 3-pointer highlighted the fourth quarter as Drury cruised.
“We had some good easy looks early, so we went on and played well from there on,” Racette said.