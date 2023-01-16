Brody Calvert reaches 1,000 points, Wahconah boys beat Drury in basketball

DALTON — It’s been a pretty good senior year for Brody Calvert.
In the fall, Calvert set the Wahconah boys’ soccer goal-scoring record and on Monday night, he put himself into the school’s 1,000-point record book.
“It’s a good accomplishment,” Calvert said. “We’re going to put it in the rearview mirror after tonight, and we’re going to try and make a run in the playoffs.
“That’s the ultimate goal.”
Calvert came into the game needing three points to reach 1,000. He got two of his team’s first three hoops, including a midrange jumper with 6:34 to play in the first quarter, sending him over the milestone number. Calvert eventually scored a game-high 23 points, and was one of five Warriors to score in double figures as Wahconah beat old Berkshire North rival Drury, 82-58, Monday night. It was the Warriors’ third straight win.
“We’ve had great history and great basketball players. He did it in three years and one of those years was the COVID year,” Wahconah coach Dustin Belcher said. “It’s quite an impressive accomplishment.”
Calvert, who now has 1,020 points, ended up doing a bit of everything for the now 7-2 Warriors. In addition to his 23 points, he had seven steals, four assists and three blocked shots.
In a wire-to-wire win where the Warriors led the Blue Devils by as many as 22 points, Calvert literally and figuratively helped get the suspense of the night over with.
Pat McLaughlin scored the game’s first basket, when the Warriors won the tip, got behind the defense and got the layup. He was fouled by Sam Moorman, but missed the three point play.
Calvert got the first of his seven steals on Drury’s first possession, taking it to the hoop for two. That forced Drury coach Jack Racette to call time out only 47 seconds into the game.
Calvert then blocked a shot by Amont David, Drury retained possession and Nick Sacco missed a 3-pointer.
Lucas Pickard got the rebound and the Warriors attacked. Calvert would curl around a screen from Brady Payson, take a pass from Payson, make one dribble and fire a mid-range jumper that counted.
Calvert scored 16 in last week’s win at South Hadley, meaning the number was small to reach 1,000.
“It took the pressure off after I got it out of the way,” he said, adding that it took the pressure off the rest of his team as well.
One question that is always asked when a player reaches the milestone, did it feel how they envisioned it?
“I knew I was only three points away, so a three would have been cool,” he said. “But part of my game is getting to the rim, layups, so that was how I thought I was going to get it.”
Calvert’s two baskets were part of a 11-0 run for Wahconah, who shot 7-for-14 from the floor in the first quarter. And when freshman Sam McLaughlin hit a deep 3-ball on an assist by older brother Patrick, Wahconah had built up what turned out to be an insurmountable 20-4 lead.
“It was pretty close” to the best first quarter of the year, Belcher said. “I thought we came out, we were locked in and ready to go. You never know how these things are going to play and you don’t know how a team is going to respond when there’s something like this hanging over their heads. They were locked in and did a really good job.”
The Blue Devils didn’t make their first basket until Amont David scored on a rebound with 3:50 left in the first quarter. The only other points of the opening eight minutes came 49 seconds later on a deep 3-pointer by Donte Dillard.
“I’m not happy at all,” Drury coach Jack Racette said. “We just didn’t show up. It’s pretty simple. If we don’t get better, we won’t show up, we’ll just start playing other guys. It’s that simple. We were actually pitiful in the first half. There was no effort whatsoever.
“In the second half, we competed. I don’t know what that means but that’s not good enough for us.”
The Blue Devils fell behind by 22 points on a drive to the basket by Calvert, and ended up trailing 43-23 at intermission.
Belcher said he expected the Blue Devils to make a run, and the visitors from North Adams did exactly that. Drury’s Sam Moorman scored seven straight points for his team as what had been a 22-point advantage fell to 50-37. Calvert stemmed the tied with a baseline drive and a foul shot for a 3-point play, with 3:44 left.
One minute later when Louis Guillotte — who had 22 points and six rebounds for the Blue Devils — scored on one of those rebounds, the Wahconah advantage shrank to 56-44. The Warriors responded when Lucas Pickard hit back-to-back treys, extending the lead back to 16.
In the fourth quarter, a putback by Guillotte with five minutes left, cut the Wahconah Lead to 69-57. The Warriors responded with a 13-1 run to close out the game.
“In our two losses, we weren’t able to stop runs. We didn’t shoot free throws well in our two losses,” said Belcher. “Today, we hit some big foul shots when we needed to and we hit some big threes. Sam McLaughlin hit a big three late. I thought for a freshman, he was incredibly poised tonight.
“He got some big minutes and did a great job.”
Drury got a nine point, nine rebound game from Moorman, while David pulled down seven boards.
For Wahconah, Sam McLaughlin had seven rebounds to go with his 13 points. Pat McLaughlin had four assists to go with his 16 points.
Drury, now 5-4, heads to Lee Thursday night. Wahconah is off until Friday when the Warriors host undefeated (9-0) Monument Mountain. The Spartans beat Wahconah 74-60 on Dec. 19.
———
DRURY (58)
Dillard 2-0-6, Cornell 0-0-0, Guolotte 7-5-22, Bond 0-0-0, David 4-6-14, Sacco 0-0-0, Beauchamp 1-1-4, Moorman 3-3-9, Hinkell 0-0-0, Vidal 1-0-3. Totals 17-15-58.
WAHCONAH (82)
Melle 0-0-0, Payson 2-0-5, Calvert 8-7-23, Wildrick 0-0-0, Pickard 5-1-15, Marauszwski 0-0-0, Chapman 3-3-10, P. McLaughlin 5-6-16, S. McLaughlin 4-2-13, Perenick 0-0-0, Dowd-Smith 0-0-0. Totals 27-19-82.
Drury 4 19 25 10 — 58
Wahconah 20 23 19 20 — 82
3-point baskets — Drury 4 (Hillard 2, Guillotte, Vidal). Wahconah 9 (Pickard 4, S. McLaughlin 3, Payson, Chapman).