AMHERST — After three seasons of battling through a series of leg issues, Pittsfield native Bryce Daley finally had knee surgery that put him on the sidelines at UMass Lowell.

Daley, who played at Pittsfield High School and graduated from Salisbury School in Connecticut before signing on with Pat Duquette's River Hawks, wears sweats during games as he acts as a student assistant to Duquette's staff.

It's been a chance for Daley to rekindle his love of the sport.

"Honestly, that's an interesting question, because growing up I did want to work around basketball and coach. The first couple of years in college, I knew I wanted to coach. Again, right after the surgery, those first couple of months are real tough physically, mentally and emotionally. I wasn't sure if I'd be able to be around the sport in the same way, just because I couldn't play, I felt it was taken away from me and different things like that," Daley said. "Being around the team this year and having the coaches kind of take me under their wing and still be a part of it, it completely changed again and coaching is something I want to do.

"It brought myself and others so much joy. I love being around the sport."

Daley had a star-crossed career at Lowell. As a freshman, he averaged 3.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, playing an average of 18.8 minutes for Duquette's squad. Daley was second on the team with 79 assists.

After receiving a medical redshirt in the 2019-20 season, the Pittsfield resident came back in 2020-21, and started 19 of Lowell's 23 games. He averaged 30.2 minutes per game, and scored at a 6.7 clip. Daley averaged 3.5 rebounds per game and had a team-high 81 assists.

In America East conference play, he averaged 7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, helping the River Hawks reach the America East Tournament championship game for the first time ever.

But off-season knee surgery has forced Daley to the sidelines.

"I think he's been great. He has stayed a part of the team. He's really close with the players. They really respect him," Duquette said, prior to a November game against the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. "He's helped the coaching staff in a variety of ways. Nothing's better than playing, for sure.

"But he's made the most of it and he's adding value to the team."

Daley is dressed more like a coach these days, at least a Division I coach, than a player. He's in a UMass Lowell pullover, sweats and sneakers. He's sitting alongside veteran assistants Biko Paris and Louis Hinnant, new assistant Jon Iati and director of operations Chip Cunningham.

At timeout calls, someone on the staff goes over the the scorer's table to pick up a couple of copies of the current box score. At UMass, that was Daley's job.

But the former guard is on the court at practice, and while he's not permitted to actually coach, he's there as a sounding board for his River Hawk teammates.

"I feel like I have pretty good knowledge of the game, being a point guard," he said. "I try to pass that off to the guys and help in any way I can. I'm at a place where I played. I know what the coaches are trying to do. It allows me to have already a foot in the door, and I'm familiar with what our goal is. And I know the guys, so I know what they like to do, how they do different things.

"I feel like it's a pretty cool and unique spot I'm in."

With the surgery behind him, Daley said he can concentrate on his rehabilitation.

"There's less pressure and a timetable" since he's not worried about coming back, Daley said. "As far as how difficult the rehab is, it's pretty challenging. I like to be aggressive and do everything I can 100 percent. After the surgery, I wasn't walking or moving. I lost all my mobility. I still am trying to control the muscles and get the strength back. It's a long process, longer than I was expecting. You have to stay positive and you've got to just remind yourself that you're doing everything you can and take it one day at a time.

"With these sort of surgeries, you're not going to get everything back in a week or a month. It takes step by step."

Daley is on track to graduate in June. He has been traveling with the River Hawks, and was in Ohio when Lowell upset perennial Atlantic 10 power Dayton 59-58.

"Even being on the sideline, all I want to do is win. Seeing these guys make big plays, big shots and feed off the energy, it makes showing up every day and being part of this team so special," he said. "I'd be lying if I didn't say at first, when the surgery happened, I was pretty disappointed. It hit me in the chest. It hurt, because this is what I love to do. This is what I've done my whole life. Being able to travel and still be a part of it, thankful to the coaching staff and Coach Duke. It's awesome."