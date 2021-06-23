LEE — The Lee girls tennis team has a chance to claim the title of Western Massachusetts Division III champions for the third-straight year, unless a county foe has something to say about it.
The Wildcats will have to go through local rivals in back-to-back days after defeating Monument Mountain 4-1 in the semifinals on Wednesday. The girls from Mount Greylock made sure the sectional trophy will remain in Berkshire County after defeating Pioneer Valley Christian 5-0 in their semifinal match, played in Springfield on Wednesday.
"I think they all worked hard and did their job today," said Norma Comalli, coach of the Wildcats. "I have 14 kids on the team and they all wanted to play. They all work hard and want to win."
Each of Lee's single players have some big-match experience. While all played in doubles at the time, they were on the court when the Wildcats hoisted the sectional trophy in 2019.
"That experience definitely helped my three singles girls," Comalli said. "The doubles girls, they're brand new to this pressure, but they're athletes and play other sports."
Lee swept doubles as the pairs of Lauren Durken and Sophie Herman, along with Shae Kelly and Maeve Finnegan, won their matches in straight sets.
In singles, Rachel Wendling and Cindy Ni closed the semifinal bout with wins in straight sets against a Spartan squad that knocked off top-seeded Pope Francis 3-2 in the previous round.
Speaking of winning streaks, Monument's Makayla Wax defeated Caroline Maloney in first singles, finishing her freshman year with a perfect 12-0 record in first singles.
"I played against Caroline before, a very long time ago and remembered what helped me get some points," Wax said of the match. "I thought if I go for some shots and make her work, I'll get the easier balls in return and collect some points."
Wax, after the final point was earned, didn't offer much emotion — except a first pump celebrating her accomplishment.
"I try not to show too much emotion in a match because I know it can impact you mentally," she said. "I [fist pump] that because it gives me a little confidence and I've always been inspired by the professional tennis players that do it."
The Spartans entered the tournament as the eighth seed and Lee was fourth after finishing the regular season with a record of 5-1. The No. 3 Mounties handled PVCA, the tournament's second seed, and coach John Jacobbe credits county foes for gearing his team for the tournament.
"Berkshire County prepares you for these teams," Jacobbe said. "Monument proved that by knocking off the top seed and Lee has been the class of the division.
"We're happy to play Lee and represent Berkshire County knowing a local school will bring home the title."
It was a quick trip for the Mounties on Tuesday as each match was won in straight sets. Mia VanDeurzen, Hannah Gilooly and Charlotte Sanford handled first singles. However, things got tight for Gilooly in second singles, but she did enough to pull out a 7-5, 6-4 win.
Izzy Leonard and Olivia Winters, along with Mai O'Connor and Piper Schulman followed suit with straight-set wins.
Greylock and Lee advance, but Wax is proud of what the Spartans are building in Great Barrington.
"It's the first time we've been in the semifinals since 2017," she said. "To have that ethic and to have that expectation to go father next year will not only push myself, but push the rising seniors, juniors and of course, the incoming freshmen."
Monument Mountain won the Western Mass. title back in 2017. Since then, though, it has been Lee's title to lose as they pursue a third-straight crown.
"We want to fight and leave everything out there so you come off the court knowing you did your best," Comalli said of Thursday's match. "Don't lose, get beat."
It's a quick turnaround for both Mount Greylock and Lee as the championship bout is slated for 5 p.m. in Williamstown today.
"We'll rally together and try to take care of business," Jacobbe said.