GREAT BARRINGTON — The volleys were long and points were tough to come by.
The first Fall II title was awarded on Thursday as the Monument Mountain volleyball team defeated Taconic 20-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20, earning the crown as Berkshire South Champions.
“I think we are all just very happy to even have a season,” Monument’s Elena Angerman said following the game. “For us seniors to be able to play our senior year, this opportunity means a lot.”
Fellow seniors Abby Wade (eight kills) and Marley Zorn (seven kills) were the big scorers for Monument offensively. Senior captain Amber Troiano finished with five digs and three kills. Meanwhile, Cate Consolati earned a team-high nine digs.
Like the last matchup between these two teams on April 12, Taconic gave the Spartans a run for their money and it started with a strong first set.
“We wanted to make the smart play and get passes up, that was the most important thing,” Taconic senior captain Juliana Huxtable said.
Huxtable earned a kill by pinning the ball in the back-left corner of the Spartan side of the court and Lisi Conroy, another one of the team’s senior captains, clocked in three aces as Taconic took a quick 8-0 lead in the first set.
Kacie Chadwell led Taconic with 14 kills, firing fierce shots over the next. Conroy finished the night with six kills and four aces. Kacie Yerrick and Brenna McNiece were vital to the Taconic offense, combining for 21 assists.
The Green and Gold led 24-15 before Monument ripped off five points, but the quick start to the set was too much for the Spartans to overcome.
“[That set] showed us that we have to get out of our heads and just focus on the game,” Angerman said. “We had to start talking to each other and we know what we are capable of, we just had to work things out.”
The Spartans did just that, outscoring Taconic 16-12 following a 9-9 deadlock in the second set. Monument ripped off a similar run in the third set, outscoring Taconic by eight in the frame.
Gianna Rachiele and the Taconic offense caused some trouble in the fourth. Monument led 15-14 before two Taconic kills and three-straight aces from Rachiele gave the road team a 19-15 advantage.
Taconic remained in the driver’s seat until Zorn made it a one-point game at 22-21 with a kill. Izabella Castro knocked one of her two aces and Monument completed the comeback and sealed the game before it went to a fifth set.
The year may have ended on a sour note for Taconic volleyball, but it was a successful season under first-year coach Lance Fyfe.
“Its been exciting [to play this season] and we’re happy to have Lance as our coach,” Huxtable said. “We didn’t have the best score, but this was a really fun season to be a part of.”
The Spartans began the season practicing outside, unsure if there would be a season, but ended the Fall II campaign atop the mountain.
“Practicing outside was weird, but we took [this season] for what it was, an opportunity to play,” Angerman said. “That has been our mindset this season and we wanted to leave it all out there.”
When asked to summarize the Berkshire South Fall II champions, the Spartans agreed that the group will be remembered as one that was built differently, withstanding the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.