CHESHIRE — After a pair of decisive wins by at least 36 points, Hoosac Valley football faced a different type of challenge on Saturday afternoon.
Following three weeks on the metaphorical sidelines, Monument Mountain showed little rust and gave the Hurricanes a run for their money, until Hoosac Valley ripped off 18 unanswered points in the second half, defeating the Spartans 18-0.
Aaron Bush turned on the afterburners with 151 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Hurricanes pull away after the offense mustered just 120 yards in the first half.
"I think we were lacking focus in practice this week and that showed in the first half," Bush said. "At halftime we had a talk and came together. The line blocked hard and the backs ran hard so we figured out how to move the ball."
Bush began the game with a 31-yard sprint, featuring some broken tackles, as Hoosac Valley brought the ball down to Monument's four-yard line. The Spartans held defensively and forced a turnover on downs.
Monument's defense was stout in the game's first 24 minutes. Hoosac Valley marched inside the Monument red zone twice in the half, but were held out of the end zone. The half came to a close with an interception by safety Jay Howard, squashing Hoosac's last threat.
"Defensively, through the first half we showed them that we are a real team," Monument QB Hunter DeGrenier said. "We're low on numbers, but if we keep growing, those 18 points [on the scoreboard] may be closer to seven."
Halftime served as an opportunity to hit the reset button, and the Hurricanes took advantage.
Griffin Mucci received four-straight handoffs, taking the ball 23 yards. No. 23 took it from there, crossing the goal line on the following carry. Bush's 11-yard scramble put the Hurricanes on the board, leading 6-0.
"I thought we had some opportunities to get into the end zone early," Bush said, "but that touchdown kick-started us for the rest of the game."
Hoosac's defense rarely missed a beat, allowing 102 total yards on the day, including just 12 in the second half.
A three-and-out gave the ball back to the Hurricanes and with the lid now off the basket, the Hoosac offense — specifically Bush — found a groove.
The junior ran the ball three-straight times, capping a 52-yard drive with a 24-yard touchdown, giving the Hurricanes a 12-0 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Saturday marked the second time Bush surpassed 100 yards on the ground this season and he has now scored in all four games.
Quarterback Carson Meczywor went off-script for the team's third touchdown. The Spartan defense pressured the junior on fourth-and-13, forcing him to scramble to the left sideline, before rolling all the way back toward the right hash of the field.
Kobe Valois stood open just outside the end zone and Meczywor found him for a 35-yard pitch-and-catch, good for six points.
Despite the loss, the Spartans took the field for their first game after roughly four months of preparation, according to DeGrenier.
"It feels amazing [to be finally playing]," DeGrenier said. " We've been grinding and we're a young team so our future is bright for sure.
"We had a couple good plays in the first half [offensively] and we'll keep adding to our playbook. They started to figure us out [in the second half], but we are using our weapons well."
The season technically just started for Monument Mountain, but just one week remains in the Fall II season before schools make the transition to spring sports.
"Going into next week, it is about grinding and figuring things out on offense," DeGrenier said. "[We're] growing as a team and thinking of next year, because that is the real goal. The real real season is next year."
The Week 5 schedule is yet to be announced and Bush's expectations remain the same, no matter the opponent.
"I want to see us playing as a team — and keep winning," he said.