DALTON — It took a quarter to grease the unfamiliar rims in Wahconah’s new gymnasium on Monday night, but once the Warriors settled into their new digs, coach Dustin Belcher’s squad had no trouble putting points on the board.
Wahconah’s home opener was the boys’ first game in the new school on Old Windsor Road. It was also the return of fans after last season’s quiet COVID slate, and the Warriors sent their faithful home happy with a 64-52 win over Monument Mountain.
“It was a slow first quarter, but the last three we did really well. Accomplished 64 after a seven-point first quarter, that’s pretty good,” said junior guard Brody Calvert. “This was great. The atmosphere was great. The fans brought us energy, our bench gave us energy, and everyone really played well.”
The Warriors (3-0) only scored seven points in the first eight minutes but managed a 7-6 lead. From there, the hosts cracked off a 25-point second quarter for an eight-point halftime lead.
“Proud of the way we gutted it out in that first quarter. Couldn’t shoot it much worse than that, and we had a one-point lead. It’s about effort and attitude at that point. Just getting after it,” said Belcher. “We settled in. Defensively, that’s a great team. They’ve got a lot of scorers over there, so to hold them to 52 is a good accomplishment.”
Calvert went for a career-high 33 points in the win. His previous high was 28, in a win last season also against Monument.
“He’s a tough matchup for us, and we kind of knew, how he goes they will go,” said Spartans coach Randy Koldys. “We had some ideas in practice about how to play him that obviously didn’t work out. That’s two offensive-minded guys in a row that hurt us. We need to do a better job of that. Credit coach Belcher and credit Brody for doing what needed to be done to get the win.”
Monument (1-2) was coming off an overtime loss Friday night at Hoosac Valley in which Frank Field also scored north of 30 points.
Out of the intermission, the Spartans started to feel themselves a little bit. A 4-0 run saw Belcher call a quick timeout after Kenzel Chandler-Ellerbee (12 points) found Khalil Carlson (15 points) for a bucket and then hit a pretty turnaround hook shot to cut it to 32-28. Carlson returned the favor to Chandler-Ellerbee off a Wahconah turnover to make it a one-possession game.
Kyle Wellenkamp (13 points) had a look from 3-point land to tie it, but couldn’t convert. At the other end, Wahconah’s Ben Noyes put back an offensive rebound to extend the lead back out. Not long after that, Wahconah led 39-31.
“I saw [Monument] play Hoosac, they were down seven with 45 seconds to go and sent it to overtime,” said Belcher. “So I told the guys in practice, they’re capable of making big runs. So when they do, you have to make a stop and make that big bucket. We did that tonight.”
While Monument continued trying to chip back in, Calvert was just impossible to catch. He picked a pocket at midcourt and went in for a fastbreak layup to make it 43-27 and then answered a Carlson alley-oop finger roll with a beauty of a drive-and-kick whip out to Pat McLaughlin (13 points) for a 3-pointer.
Calvert took a drive hard to the rim for an and-one to start the fourth quarter, converting to make it 49-41.
“Offensively, I was just trying to beat my man. If the lane was open, I took the layup. When they collapsed, I tried to kick for the 3,” said Calvert.
Monument senior Caden Gidarakos answered with a 3-pointer and Koldys called an immediate timeout with 7:23 left. From that stoppage to a Wahconah timeout with 5:09 remaining, nobody scored. The Spartans had plentiful 3-point attempts down 49-44, but couldn’t find the range. That was an issue because out of Belcher’s meeting, the Warriors whipped the ball around and McLaughlin found Calvert for an open trey that he knocked down.
Monument was within five one more time at 52-47, but Wahconah’s ball-movement earned Jesse Chapman (11 points) a clean jumper curling off a screen. The sophomore canned it to stave off the Spartans. With about 90 seconds left, Calvert earned another and-one try. While he missed the foul shot, he somehow wound up with his own miss. The extra possession gave Chapman another bucket and the lead hit 11.
“We’re just not ready to win yet. Just not making the plays you need to make to win,” said Koldys. “We had 22 turnovers tonight, 23 on Friday night. We’re not taking care of the ball. When we do that, we’ll see who we are because right now we’re searching for that identity.”
Over the final 46 seconds, Calvert (4 of 4) and McLaughlin (2 of 2) were money on three consecutive 1-and-1s. The Warriors are off to a 3-0 start and have won by double digits in each game.
“It feels great, this is a great group of guys. We’re really connected,” said Calvert. “[McLaughlin] is taking some big shots out there, and he’s pretty lights out. It really takes the pressure off me.”
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (52)
Chandler-Ellerbee 6-0-12, Gidarakos 2-0-6, Boyko 0-0-0, Buffoni 1-0-2, Hanavan 0-0-0, Carr 0-0-0, Carlson 7-1-15, Wellenkamp 4-3-13, Arienti 2-0-4. Totals: 22-4-52.
WAHCONAH (64)
Payson 0-0-0, Calvert 9-13-33, Pickard 1-1-3, DiCicco 0-0-0, Chapman 5-0-11, Melle 0-0-0, Noyes 2-0-4, McLaughlin 4-4-13. Totals: 21-18-64.
Monument 6 18 17 11 — 52
Wahconah 7 25 14 18 — 64
3-pointers — MM 4 (Gidarakos 2, Wellenkamp 2); W 4 (Calver 2, Chapman, McLaughlin).