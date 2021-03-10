DALTON — One team has played a lot of basketball, the other has not.
Even so, for the Wahconah boys, the game plan was pretty well spelled out.
"The key for us tonight was to try to keep them out of the paint. When they get two feet in the paint, they're dangerous," Wahconah coach Dustin Belcher said of visiting Taconic. "They move well without the ball, especially on the baseline. We focused a lot on that. It didn't show up early. We made some key mistakes on rotations, but we fixed that. I thought we did a good job in the second half."
The Warriors, in fact, trailed by as many as six points in the first quarter and five in the second before coming back to knot the game at halftime. Wahconah used a late run in the third quarter to take the lead for keeps in a 54-45 win in the first game of a Wednesday night doubleheader in Ed Ladley Gymnasium.
The Wahconah defense held Taconic to one basket in the final five minutes of the third quarter, turning a one-point lead for the visitors into a 37-33 advantage for the home team after three.
While Taconic did get to within a hoop a couple of times in the fourth quarter, coach Bill Heaphy's team just could not get that clutch basket or clutch stop down the stretch.
"It's hard to say," Heaphy said, when asked if his team did some things better than it did at Hoosac Valley during Monday night's season-opening loss.
"You'd like to think so. And what you thought you wouldn't see, you did see," he said. "One kind of offset the other. There were still a lot of reads that weren't made, a lot of opportunities missed. Overall, I'd say for the time we've had together, it's okay."
Wahconah led by one after one quarter, the game was tied 25-25 at halftime and the Warriors upped the margin to 37-33 through three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, it was Wahconah's Brody Calvert who keyed the Warriors' pulling away. Calvert scored seven of his game-high 21 points in the final frame, going 5 for 6 from the foul line in the last eight minutes. He was 11 for 16 from the stripe overall, 8 for 10 in the second half. Belcher credited that as what got Calvert going "downhill" against the Taconic defense.
"We did great ball screens tonight to get me downhill," Calvert said, "which attracted the defense and opened up space for easy layups. We got to the line. We started off pretty rough from the line, I'm not going to lie, in the beginning of the game. In the end, we brought it out and it was a great team win."
In the fourth quarter, Taconic's Devon Solomon had an old-fashioned 3-point play and then made 1 of 2 from the foul line, cutting what had been a six-point Wahconah lead to 41-39. Belcher called time out, which seemed to settle his team down.
Out of the time out, Ben Noyes was fouled and made two free throws. Aiden Trager turned Taconic's Sam Sherman over, and Calvert went to the basket. He was fouled in the act, and made 1 of 2. On Taconic's next possession, Sean Harrigan had a turnover, Calvert had a steal and then a score. That forced Heaphy to call a timeout of his own, lest the game get away from him.
Ezekiel Percy, who led Taconic with 11 points and eight rebounds, scored off an assist from Harrigan, was fouled and missed the free throw with 3:42 left. A minute later, the duo hooked up again and Percy scored, making it 46-43 with 2:36 left. That was as close as Taconic got, as Trager scored on a pullup jumper, Noyes hit two free throws, and Trager made two foul shots as Taconic slipped into the double bonus.
Noyes chipped in with 10 points for the Warriors. Zach Bondini had only five points, but a team-best seven rebounds. Harrigan had game-high rebounding honors with 11 for Taconic. He also had four assists.
———
TACONIC (45)
Sherman 3-1-9, Harrigan 4-1-9, Solomon 3-2-8, Boua 1-0-2, Patch 0-0-0, Percy 5-0-11, Bamba 2-0-4, Sandifer 0-0-0, McCartney. Totals 18-6-45.
WAHCONAH (54)
Melle 0-0-0, Calvert 5-11-21, Noyes 3-4-10, Payson 0-0-0, Trager 3-2-8, Gallagher 1-0-2, Astore 1-0-2, Bondini 2-0-5, Pickard 2-1-6, Wildrick 0-0-0, DiCicco 0-0-0, Striebel 0-0-0. Totals 17-18-54.
Taconic 11 14 8 12 — 45
Wahconah 12 13 12 17 — 54
3-point goals — Taconic 3 (Sherman 2, Percy). Wahconah 2 (Bondini, Pickard).