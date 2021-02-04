WILLIAMSTOWN — Annie Canales couldn't be stopped from beyond the arc as the Hurricanes picked up a win to start the 2021 season.
The Hoosac Valley girls topped Mount Greylock 53-27 on Wednesday night, with the help of four 3-pointers from Canales, who had a game-high 16 points.
The two teams combined for just four points in the first quarter and it was the Hurricanes offense that thawed first. Canales kick-started the second quarter with 11 points and Alyssa Garabedian tacked on another four to help Hoosac Valley gain control.
The Hurricanes did not trail in the second half and it was the first win for the team under new head coach Holly McGovern, the winningest coach in MCLA women's basketball history.
Garabedian finished the game with 14 points. Sharaya Keele and Rylynn Witek each scored eight points for the Hurricanes.
Delaney Babcock had a team-high nine points for the Mounties. Abby Scialabba and Charlotte Coody each scored five points.
———
Hoosac Valley 3 15 20 15 — 53
Mount Greylock 1 7 10 9 — 27
Hoosac Valley (53)
Boudreau 0-0-0; Canales 6-0-16; Billetz 0-0-0; Shea 1-0-2; A. Garabedian 7-0-14; Davis 1-0-2; Lesure 0-0-0; Witek 2-3-8; Hugger 2-0-4; McGrath 0-1-1; Keele 4-0-8. Totals 22-4-53.
Mount Greylock (27)
Leveque 1-0-2; Newberry 0-0-0; Art 0-0-0; Babcock 4-1-9; Quagliano 2-0-4; Stevens 0-0-0; Scialabba 2-1-5; Sullivan 1-0-2; Brannan 0-0-0; Coody 2-1-5. Totals 12-3-27.
3-point field goals — HV 5 (Canales 4, Witek).