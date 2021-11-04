SHEFFIELD — The Vikings struck first, but the Eagles had the last laugh in a preliminary round match of the Massachusetts Division V state tournament.
Tyler Candelari scored twice and Nathaniel VonRuden added another on a penalty kick as No. 25 Mount Everett defeated No. 40 Smith Vocational 3-2 on Thursday afternoon.
"I thought we were a little slow to start," Mount Everett coach Joe McSpiritt said. "We did enough to win the game, though, which is what we ask for — and we get to play another game."
The Eagles were stuck in the mud as Smith Vocational struck first with a Rosco Palmer goal just 9 minutes into the game. Palmer scored twice for the Vikings, including a shot that tied the game 2-2 in the 47th minute.
Palmer shot a trickling ball and it seemed to roll through the goalie box in slow motion before finding the back of the net. Despite the early goal, Michael Devoti was just what the Eagles needed in the net. The keeper finished with 10 saves, seven in the first half as Mount Everett held strong through the early push by Smith.
Candelari saw his first opportunity in the 26th minute. A bouncing ball forced Smith's keeper out of the box and as he pursued the ball, the Eagles put a body on the goalie and the ball broke loose in front of the net. Candelari popped it in to tie the game at 1-1.
The game was locked in a stalemate for the next 12 minutes, until Michael Ullrich took a hard hit near Smith Voc's net and a penalty kick was called. Nathaniel VonRuden took the shot and Smith's keeper made a play but was unable to contain the ball. VonRuden followed his shot and directed it past the goalie for Mount Everett's first lead of the day.
Palmer tied the game at two, 7 minutes into the second half, but Candelari answered with his second of the day in the 62nd minute.
The Eagles were in the driver's seat but needed Devoti's heroics in order to stay there. Smith Vocational was awarded a corner kick in the 66th minute and the inbounds shot was headed toward the net.
With little time to react, Devoti went horizontal and was parallel with the ground in order to make the lunging save.
"He's a great safety net," McSpiritt said. "You know he'll make a lot of saves and he's kept us in a lot of games."
Mount Everett has carried the momentum gained in a Western Mass. title run and hit the ground running in states. The Round of 32 will feature a heavy dose of Berkshire County flavor as the Eagles are headed to Williamstown on Saturday to face No. 8 Mount Greylock.
"It's a nice opportunity and close to home," McSpiritt said. "It should be fun keeping it inside of Berkshire County and I am excited for a good game."
Saturday's match between Greylock and Everett is slated for 3:15 p.m.