WILLIAMSTOWN — Sometimes, even with an ace on the mound, it takes all three phases of baseball to notch a hard-earned win.
"I want to give a big shout-out to my defense behind me," Mount Greylock starter Jack Cangelosi said, after shutting out Frontier Regional 3-0 Saturday afternoon.
"The fastball and curveball, they were both getting in the zone," he said. "As long as I was doing that, I knew if they put contact on the ball, my defense would make the play. I have a lot of trust in those guys."
The Mounties did not make an error, made a couple of big defensive plays, and hit just enough to back Cangelosi up for the win.
The UMass-Boston commit has now thrown 12 consecutive scoreless innings and the left-hander has given up just one run (and it was earned) in 19 innings of work over three starts for the now 5-1 Mounties.
"The thing with Jack is, I don't feel like we give him much run support," Greylock coach Rick Paris said. "The last game we did. Usually we don't give him too much run support which is a tough thing. He's always got to deal."
It wasn't the easiest of days for the lefty. He did pitch out of jams in practically every inning, setting the side down in order in only the third and sixth frames. On the day, Cangelosi scattered six hits, walked two batters and struck out 10.
Cangelosi was helped out by what turned out to be a huge play in the first inning and, the way the game wrapped up, might have won it for the Mounties.
Frontier's Tyer Dubrieul's excuse-me swing made contact and he hit a leadoff single to center. Frontier pitcher Sam Schreiber reached when he forced Dubrieul at second. The next batter was Kevin Baumann, who made good contact. The ball sailed the opposite way down the right-field line, where Landen Jamula fielded the ball. Instead of throwing home, he threw to the cutoff man, shortstop Jackson Shelsy, who wheeled and threw a strike to catcher Derek Paris. Paris slapped the tag on Schreiber for the second out, and Tyler Barnowski looked at strike three to end the inning.
"We had that big play at the plate that was a game-changer right there, when you look back at it now," the Greylock coach said. "[Shelsy] made the relay home because the guy kept going when the throw went to second.
"A mistake turned into helping us out. He should have been going home really, but he went to second and it ended up working out for us."
What then turned into the game-winning run was scored by Greylock in the home first inning.
Derek Paris, who was 3 for 4 with two singles and a double, singled to left on the inning's third pitch. He stole second and took off for third when Schreiber walked Jamula. The throw from catcher Dylan Martin sailed into left, scoring Paris. But the Mounties couldn't take further advantage, as they stranded Jamula on second and Shelsy — who reached on an error — at first.
Paris drove in the game's second run with an RBI single in the second inning, as Greylock took advantage of Anthony Welch being hit by a pitch. The Mounties added another run in the sixth when Cangelosi worked a leadoff walk, and courtesy runner Leif Johnson came around to score on Dylen Harrison's two-out double off the wall in left.
"It happens. It's baseball," Derek Paris said. "We just push through it. We've gone through it before, so we just keep on pushing through, and we had Jack on the mound."
The Mounties had another big defensive play after Cangelosi gave up a pair of singles to Drury and Dubrieul in the fifth inning. On an 0-1 count, Derek Paris fired a perfect strike to first and Harrison slapped the tag on Prusak for the second out. Schrieber walked, but Jamula caught Baumann's fly ball to end the threat.
In the seventh inning, Frontier's Prusak led off with a single. Cangelosi struck out Aidan Drury and Martin before walking Dubrieul on four pitches. But the lefty froze Schreiber on a 2-2 pitch, and his opposite number looked at strike three to end the game.
The Mounties and Red Hawks, now 8-2, don't play in the same regular-season league. Greylock is a Suburban East team and Frontier is in the Suburban West, so this was a divisional crossover game. But both teams are in the PVIAC's Class C for next month's Western Massachusetts tournament are in the MIAA's Division V, so it's possible they will see each other again.
"We're also in D-V for that. I was excited about getting up here to play them and kind of sort of see where we're at," Frontier coach Chris Williams said. "We're some of the bigger schools in D-V, so when it comes out, I'd like to think we're up at the top. These guys, I know they're a great team, and hopefully we see them late in the playoffs."