WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mount Everett boys outscored Mount Greylock by eight in the second quarter and earned their third win of the year with a 38-36 victory on Friday night.
Jack Carpenter scored in three of four quarters and finished the night with a team-high 10 points. Ben Monteleone was the only Eagle to connect from deep, finishing with nine points from beyond the arc. Reece Mullen matched Monteleone with nine points and Michael Ullrich contributed another eight.
The Mounties went on a run in the second half, outscoring Mount Everett (3-6) by 10 in the third quarter, but the comeback came up just short. Pablo Santos was Greylock's leading scorer with 10 points, hitting two shots from distance. Seamus Barnes added another nine points and Max McAlister canned two 3-pointers, closing the night with seven points.
Mount Greylock (0-10) has a quick turnaround and will travel to Hoosac Valley to face the Hurricanes on Saturday, Meanwhile, Mount Everett is off until Wednesday, when they'll host Mount Greylock.
———
Mount Everett 10 12 5 11 — 38
Mount Greylock 11 3 15 7 — 36
Mount Everett (38)
Foster 0-0-0, Ullrich 4-0-8, Carpenter 4-2-10, Monteleone 3-0-9, Aloisi 0-0-0, Mullen 4-1-9, Rothvoss 1-0-2. Totals 15-3-.
Mount Greylock (36)
Santos 4-0-10, Doyle 2-1-5, O’Keefe 0-0-0, Shelsy 0-0-0, Barnes 2-1-9, McAlister 2-1-7, Art 0-0-0, Markovic 0-0-0, Martin 1-1-3. Totals 16-3-36.
3-pointers — ME 3 (Monteleone 3); MG 4 (McAlister 2, Santos 2).