CHESHIRE — Carson Meczywor admitted he hadn't given much thought to how he would score his 1,000th point, if he were to get it.
"I hadn't really been shooting the ball well, so maybe a drive to the basket," he said. "It came as a 3, so I guess that's what it is."
Meczywor's 3-point shot from the left corner with 2:08 remaining in the third quarter gave him 1,001 points, and set off a celebration inside of Hoosac Valley's gymnasium. Meczywor finished up with 27 points, giving him 1,006.
That turned out not to be the only celebration for the Hurricanes Friday night. The fifth-seeded Hoosac Valley boys knocked off No. 28 seed Smith Academy 59-38, in an MIAA Division V Round of 32 game.
In the opening game of the doubleheader, the top-seeded Hoosac Valley girls held No. 32 Mount Everett to two points in the second quarter, as the Hurricanes rolled to a 41-19 win. Hoosac held Everett scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Hoosac Valley boys 59, Smith Academy 38
On Friday night in Cheshire, the Hurricanes beat Smith Academy 59-38 to advance to the MIAA D-V Round of 16.
Meczywor had 12 points in the first quarter, didn't score in the second and then had 12 more in the third. Those points proved to be very important.
The Hurricanes held a 28-19 halftime lead but saw it dwindle when Wyatt Jeffless scored off an inbounds pass. Meczywor answered when he scored on a rebound of a miss by Caleb Harrington. That started a run where each team went 4 for 4 from the field. A 3-pointer by Meczywor and two treys by Joey McGoven helped the Hurricanes extend the lead to 41-27.
Smith's Griffin Semarowski missed a 3-point shot. The Hurricanes got some good ball movement and Harrington found Meczywor near the short corner, and the Hoosac senior swished home his milestone basket.
"I just wanted to come in and let the game come to me," said Meczywor, who had to have been too busy to see the white board that had a Carson Meczywor countdown to 1,000. "I didn't have a specific thought about how it was going to go in. I just came to play and wanted it to go in any way possible."
Hoosac coach Bill Robinson has coached his share of 1,000-point scorers, the most recent of which was Jameson Coughlan. Each one, he said is special.
"I figured he might come out a little tight, and like I said to him, get some baskets in transition if you can to break that seal," Robinson said. "I'm happy it's behind him. There was a time during the year where we weren't sure he was going to get there.
"He's had a heck of a scoring year, obviously."
By the time Meczywor went into four digits, the game was pretty much decided. The Hurricanes traded baskets with the Falcons early, but 3-point shots by Meczywor book-ended a 10-0 run to end the first quarter, which turned an 11-9 lead for Smith into a 19-11 advantage for Hoosac.
A 3-pointer by Smith's Ryan Belina cut Hoosac's lead to 19-14 less than a minute into the second quarter. Hoosac responded with a rebound hoop by Mike Szabo and then five points from Harrington on a 3-point play and a hoop. All of a sudden it was 26-14, and the Hurricanes were in control.
Hoosac also got 12 points from McGovern in the game on four 3-pointers. Meczywor chipped in with a game-high four steals, while Lucas Waterman had four assists and Mikey White had three. The Hurricanes had 14 assists to 12 turnovers in the game. They forced 16 turnovers from Smith.
The Hurricanes are adjusting on the fly to the loss of Frank Field. Field suffered a leg injury in Hoosac's Western Massachusetts Class D championship win over Baystate Academy.
"We lost 320 points to start with. That's a big deal and he's been our top rebounder all year," said Robinson. "This journey is going to get a lot tougher for us. We're going to give it our best. We haven't done anything [different], to be quite honest with you. We're just running our sets because that's what we know.
"This late in the season, it's tough to turn everything upside down."
The Hurricanes will play No. 12 Hull in the Round of 16 next week. Hull beat No. 21 Douglas 69-53.
SMITH ACADEMY (38)
Guimond 3-1-8, Semarowski 1-1-4, Jeffress 4-0-8, Peterson 1-0-2, Belina 5-0-12, Graves 1-2-4, Zononi 0-0-0, Stone 0-0-0, Brock 0-0-0, Willard 0-0-0. Totals 15-4-38
HOOSAC VALLEY (59)
S. Kastner 2-2-6, Hakes 0-0-0, White 2-0-5, Waterman 0-0-0, Meczywor 11-0-27, McGovern 4-0-12, Harrington 3-1-7, K. Kastner 0-0-0, Bradley 0-0-0, Bishop 0-0-0, Szabo 1-0-2, Mucci 0-0-0. Totals 23-3-59.
Smith Academy 11 8 10 9 — 38
Hoosac Valley 19 9 21 10 — 59
3-pointers — SA 4 (Belina 2, Guimond, Semarowski). HV 10 (Meczywor 5, McGovern 4, White).
Hoosac Valley girls 41, Mount Everett 19
On Friday in Cheshire, the top-seeded Hoosac Valley girls basketball team got their MIAA tournament underway with a win over county foe Mount Everett, 41-19.
Few teams play pressure defense like the Hoosac girls do. It was unrelenting Friday night.
"It did wear on us," Everett coach Josh King said. "We shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times by not being able to handle that pressure."
While Hoosac led wire-to-wire, the first quarter was close. One of two free throws by Emma Goewey with 36 seconds left cut the Hoosac lead to 13-8. Neither team was successful on a final possession, and that's how the quarter ended.
Hoosac opened up the second quarter by scoring 14 straight points. Taylor Garabedian got it started when she stole the ball from Everett's Emma Stewart and scored. Garabedian was fouled by Julia Devoti on a drive to the basket and she made the free throw. Twelve of Everett's 14 turnovers in the second quarter were committed during Hoosac's 14-0 run.
Goewey, who finished with five points and eight rebounds for the Eagles, scored with one second left in the quarter. Those were the only points Everett got in the second.
"I was telling the girls, we were in it. It was [13-8] after the first quarter. In the second quarter, we didn't score. Our only basket came [at the end]," King said. "We just ran out of gas. I think the allure of being at Hoosac Valley kind of shell-shocked the girls a little bit. They're a very physical defensive team. I don't think we've seen that much intensity and that much pressure."
Hoosac coach Holly McGovern said she was pleased with her defense, one that forced 34 turnovers in 32 minutes.
"I think defensively, our team is feeling more comfortable. We have worked really hard, and as I have said all year long, we continue to put an emphasis on it and make sure they understand how to be in position."
Averie McGrath led all scores with 17 points. She also had six rebounds and a pair of steals. Gabby Billetz had a game-high 10 rebounds for the Hurricanes.
Emily Steuernagle had a double-double for Everett, with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Up next for the Hurricanes is a Round of 16 game next week against No. 17 Georgetown. Georgetown beat 16th-seeded Tahanto 53-43.