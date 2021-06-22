SPRINGFIELD — Wahconah was one of the few programs in the Berkshires that left the County for a couple games this spring. That willingness to travel paid dividends Monday night.
The Warriors had to hit the road for their Central/Western Massachusetts Division II quarterfinal at No. 4 Pope Francis. Fifth-seeded Wahconah used that experience, along with a milestone night from senior Hannah Bowlby, to push itself one step closer to a championship.
Wahconah overpowered the Cardinals 17-6, setting up a semifinal date at No. 1 Bromfield on Wednesday.
Bowlby entered the contest with 95 career points, without having a junior season, time was running out to cross the 100-point plateau. Knowing games were running out, Bowlby went ahead and ensured she both notched the career mark and that her team got to play another day. She totaled seven goals in the win.
"Her 100th point came in the third quarter and she was able to celebrate this milestone with her teammates," wrote coach Kathy Budaj in an email. "She has been working so hard this year, so to see her achieve this in a playoff game was extra special."
Budaj said the team put strong pressure on Pope Francis from the jump and created a lot of turnovers.
Bowlby's monster outing was backed up by four goals from classmate Jilly Cote, three goals and two assists from Kaeli Talora, a pair of strikes from Chloe Accardi and a goal from Ava Massaro.
Senior keeper Sydney Smith made five saves in the win.