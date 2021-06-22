BOYLSTON — Carolyn Jones and Sarah Polumbo combined for 15 goals and the Mount Greylock girls gave Central Massachusetts another taste of Berkshire County lacrosse on Monday.
The sixth-seeded Mounties had to take a long ride to No. 3 Tahanto, but rode the bus home happy after a 20-7 victory.
Greylock secured a spot in the semifinals, as it attempts to make a third consecutive championship game. Coach Steve Jones' girls will get to host the semifinal, as No. 7 Granby knocked off No. 2 Belchertown. Greylock will play at home on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Jones, a senior, tallied eight goals in the win, while her sophomore counterpart Polumbo racked up seven. Jones poured in four of Greylock's first nine goals, while Polumbo went on a run late, scoring three straight to put the Mounties at 18. She also added an assist.
Then there was Tessa Levesqe and Ainsley Abel with two strikes each, and Zoey Armet with one of her own. Emma Stevens had an assist.
Goalie Christy Rech made 11 saves in the win.
The winner of Greylock-Granby will take on the winner of Wahconah-Bromfield in the D-II championship.