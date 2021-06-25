LITTLETON — For the third consecutive season, the Mount Greylock girls lacrosse team made it to the Central/Western Massachusetts Division II championship game. For the third time, Bromfield squashed the Mounties' dream of a title.
Izzy Planchet and Tallie Dutkevych each scored hat tricks and top-seeded Bromfield beat Greylock 17-3 Friday evening at Littleton Middle School.
The Mounties got a pair of goals from Ainsley Abel and one from Tess Levesque. Lucy McWeeny had a good day with five loose balls controlled.
"Greylock players gave it their very best effort but Bromfield had a deeper bench and a deeper pool of experienced players to draw from," Greylock coach Steve Jones wrote in an email. "It is a credit to the resiliency and character of the [Greylock] girls that they did not give up and gave their best effort to the end."
For No. 1 seeded Bromfield (17-0), University of Pennsylvania lacrosse commit Bella Kehoe had three goals and two assists. Her twin sister Olivia had a goal and four assists. Bromfield took a 9-0 lead after one quarter and never let the Mounties get closer.
Bromfield had come into the game having run through Western Mass. teams to get here. Bromfield beat No. 9 Chicopee Comp and No. 5 Wahconah to reach the championship game.
Greylock finishes the year 9-3. The Mounties got here after beating 11th-seeded Saint Bernard's, third-seeded Tahanto and seventh-seeded Granby.
"This is the third time in three seasons Mount Greylock has lost to Bromfield. It speaks to the Bromfield coaches, players and parents that their program is so strong," Jones wrote. "We are only graduating three seniors and I am looking forward to see if MGRHS can turn this record around in the future."