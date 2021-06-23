HARVARD — The Wahconah girls lacrosse team came one game shy of playing for a Central/Western Massachusetts Division II championship.
The Warriors dropped a 17-5 decision to top-seeded and undefeated Bromfield on Wednesday night. Wahconah had to contend with the two-time defending sectional champions on the road after a 110-mile bus ride.
No. 5 seed Wahconah's season ends with a 9-3 record, having claimed the Berkshire County championship with two wins over rival Mount Greylock. Bromfield is 16-0, and will play those sixth-seeded Mounties in Friday's championship game. That game will be played at Littleton Middle School at 5 p.m.
Hannah Bowlby had three goals for Wahconah, while Jilly Cote had a goal and an assist and Chloe Accardi added a goal.
Sydney Smith had seven saves for Wahconah. Bowlby, Cote, Accardi and Smith are all members of a big senior class for head coach Kathy Budaj. Bowlby and Cote end their careers as members of Wahconah's 100-point club.
"Yes, we lost in the semifinal to an extremely talented team, but we played a great game. This group of seniors left it all out on the field and they have had an impressive year," Budaj wrote in an email. "We will surely miss their talent and leadership. They have left a mark on this program for the underclassmen to strive for."