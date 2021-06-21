DALTON — The Wahconah offense came alive in a 18-8 win over Advanced Math and Science on Monday in a quarterfinal of the Central/Western Mass Division Ⅲ tournament.
Wahconah jumped out to an early lead in the first half scoring 3 minutes into the first when Jonah Smith scored a solo goal. The Warriors would add three more goals in the quarter, all coming from Devin Lampron. Caden and Rylan Padelford asserted themselves in the second, scoring 3 goals between them and assisting on each other’s goals as Wahconah led 9-2 at the half. Wahconah withstood a run from ASMA in the third and Ernie Lampron scored three goals in the fourth to help the Warriors pull away.
“They played pretty well. I mean we just knew we had to stay together and we knew that if we did that we would win,” Devin Lampron said.
Ernie Lampron scored six goals to lead Wahconah and added two assists. Caden Padelford scored 4 goals and added four assists. Devin Lampron scored 5 goals and Billy O’Neill added three assists to go along with his one goal. Jonah Smith and Rylan Padelford each added one goal and one assist. Johnny Render added one assist.
AMSA jumped out first in the second half with a surplus of goals from Thomas Hirsh and Evan Hardy. AMSA cut the deficit to four before Ernie Lampron finished a Caden Padelford helper with 3:58 left in the third. The Warriors showed poise in the third to regain control as they led 11-5 heading into the fourth.
“It took a little bit, but they found what they had to do in order to succeed,” Wahconah coach Joe O’Neill said.
The Wahconah offense erupted in the fourth with goals from Devin and Ernie Lampron and Caden Padelford. Wahconah continued their stellar defense, led by Trey Massero as they were quick to press AMSA. Massero was making plays all over the field, which set up counter attacks for the Warriors. The connection between Caden and Rylan Padelford was evident as they were connecting passes and making plays for each other.
“We’ve been playing in the backyard together since we got sticks in our hands, so we know where we’re going to be in the passes that we throw, so it makes it a lot easier,” Caden Padelford said.
AMSA’s offense was led by Evan Hardy and Tom Hirsh. Hirsh scored 5 goals to lead AMSA. Hardy added two goals and Pat Andrews added two assists. Caden Grinnell added one goal and one assist. Dylan Green had 7 saves in net.
Ernie Lampron put the finishing touches on a Warriors victory with a solo goal with 15 seconds left in the game. Joe Massero had 3 saves in net.
Top-seeded Wahconah (9-0) advances to face No. 4 seed North Middlesex in the Central/Western Mass Division Ⅲ semifinal. North Middlesex beat 12th-seeded Pope Francis 11-10. Wahconah is now the only Western Mass. team still alive in Division III. Grafton knocked off East Longmeadow in another quarterfinal.
The Warriors will look to continue their momentum as they look forward to competing for a championship.
“I think we just need to stay focused, I mean no days off,” said Lampron. “I’m just looking forward to playing a couple good teams.”
“We just got to clean up a few mistakes and we’ll be fine for the next game,” Rylan Padelford added.