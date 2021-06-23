Dalton — An undefeated regular season and run through the Central/Western Massachusetts Division III tournament is enough testimony to explain the white target emblem on the back of the Warriors warm-up shirts.
Wahconah coach Joe O’Neill and veterans on the team know what comfort can cost you in high school lacrosse and why the team needs to embrace the target on their back.
“Blackstone Valley, 2019. That’s the message. The guys that are seniors right now, that was their sophomore year. Everybody remembers what that was,” O’Neill said.
O’Neill is referring to Wahconah’s lamentable playoff loss to then No. 7 Blackstone Valley Tech in 2019. The former No. 2 Warriors scored seven goals in the first period but folded 11-10 in a heartbreaking loss.
That’s why in Wednesday’s effort against No. 4 North Middlesex, the Warriors held their foot on the gas until the final horn sounded on a 20-2 win.
“This year, it’s different” senior Ernie Lampron said. “We’re all gas all the time.”
Lampron was a key contributor to Big Blue’s victory on Wednesday, scoring five goals and using his feet to manipulate the North Middlesex defense.
“That’s honestly the most dangerous part of our team… You can’t lock one guy. I can take Caden [Padelford] and Billy [O’Neill] off of the field and we still can score,” coach O’Neill said. “We’re a very solid offensive team and defensively it makes it easier when we are able to control the ball.”
Vermont-commit Caden Padelford and Billy O’Neill put on their own show, scoring eleven of the Warriors’ 20 goals and assisting eight times.
Wahconah started the game with pressure, dominating the time of possession and draining the North Middlesex defense. The first timeout of the game came from the North Middlesex bench after a Lampron score with eight minutes to go in the first quarter.
Not long after the timeout, Wahconah forced an over-and-back violation that dropped the North Middlesex coaching staff’s chins to their chests.
The Wahconah offense was converting the Patriots waning charisma into fuel for a Warrior fire. O’Neill’s crew continued to score four more goals, extending their lead to 7-0 at the end of the first.
“I know we are an offensive team but it really starts with the defense. Brad Noyes was an absolute lightning rod on defense. Same thing with Trey Massaro. They really had a great game today.” O’Neill said.
The middle two quarters featured the depth of this offense. Caden Padelford starred as usual, scoring five goals of different varieties. One shot took advantage of the keeper’s momentum and bounced in while another scorched the grass.
Billy O’Neill caused serious trouble for the Patriot defense, showcasing foot speed and creativity near the crease while also creating shots for everyone else.
Junior midfielder Jonah Smith scored two goals, while senior Nick Astore and Rylan Padelford also each scored a goal of their own.
“Everyone can score.” Lampron said. “There’s no way for teams to lock someone off and shut down our offense.”
North Middlesex’s only two goals of the game came in the second and third quarter up against the crease by Will McCarthy in the second, and Jimmy O’Keefe in the third.
The fourth quarter, while stagnant on the scoreboard, was much of the same effort — enough to close the victory 20-2.
“[This] means everything. I’ve wanted to do this forever,” Ernie Lampron said. “It used to be that we would go, play two games and come home, but now we know that we’re a real contender and we’re psyched about it.”
Wahconah will host No. 3 Grafton in the sectional final on Friday at 6 p.m. in Dalton.