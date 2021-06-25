Wahconah Lacrosse dethrones Grafton as Central/Western Mass Champions
The Wahconah boys lacrosse team peeled itself out of two major scoring droughts to propel the Warriors to their first Central/Western Massachusetts title in an unimaginable, movie-esque game against the five-time D-III champion Grafton Gators.
“Big dog energy,” coach Joe O’Neill said after his team’s 16-14 comeback win. “That’s been our saying all year and we played like it today. We knew what we could do and we did it.”
The Warriors started the game with incredible effort on defense, but surrendered seven goals, hardly possessing the ball in the first period due to an impressive showing on faceoffs by the Gators.
With bleak energy in the stands and what seemed like an impending blowout, down 7-0 Wahconah defenseman Trey Massaro and goalie Joe Massaro were the catalysts for a massive momentum swing. Trey used strength and persistence to force Grafton players and the ball to the ground. Joe made a crucial save to stop the bleeding at the beginning of the second quarter.
“Trey is a natural born leader and I knew that we could ride on his shoulders all the way out… Once Joe got his first save I knew we were good,” O’Neill said.
After the goalie stopped the bleeding, the Wahconah offense was able to add stitches to the cut and ultimately begin to inflict their own attack on Grafton.
“After going down seven goals in the first quarter, we realized that we had to get our heads in the game,” Vermont commit Caden Padelford said.
Big Blue did just that.
Senior Ernie Lampron scored the Warriors’ first goal on a run. Rylan Padelford followed with a crafty move-and-score himself, cutting the Grafton lead down to five.
With a 7-2 score, Caden Padelford showed mobility and precision around the net. Padelford added two gallons of fuel to the Wahconah fire, scoring twice and uplifting the crowd in the process.
The Warrior defense, offense, and fanbase all started to nourish one another.
“Something has to keep you in the game and they didn’t give up on us so we didn’t want to give up on them,” Ernie Lampron said. “We just kept on fighting.”
With a defensive stick, Trey Massaro moved quickly past Grafton midfielders and managed to score a goal of his own.
The final two goals of the half involved Caden Padelford, who ripped one shot to the top left corner of the net and then later assisted Lampron for a score in the final minute of the second quarter.
Wahconah’s emphasis on teamwork and moving the ball around was clear.
“If you don’t trust each other then you can’t have any success,” Lampron said.
Grafton did earn one score in the second quarter, but the momentum was completely in the mitts of O’Neill and Company.
The first quarter was all Grafton. The second quarter was all Wahconah. The second half of this game featured a series of momentum swings, and only the depleting time on the clock would determine the victor.
Lampron opened Quarter 3 poking the back of the net and bringing the game to its first tie since the initial faceoff.
Grafton’s Jack Duplessis, Colin Thornton, Roman Gilliatt and Jack Scales all put an immense amount of pressure on the Wahconah defense in the third quarter, building back a 13-9 lead, with an additional Warrior score from Jonah Smith.
With great resilience, Wahconah began to battle back once more. Again using controlled and aggressive passing to earn scores near the net.
The fourth quarter showed every fan, player and coach in attendance just how impressive and dominant Caden Padelford can be. He tied the game at 13-13 with a worm-burning shot to the left side of the net.
Jack Scales tacked on a goal for Grafton, but Padelford immediately responded, taking the wind out of the Gators’ sails. After that, Padelford continued to take the game into his own hands, bringing Wahconah to its first lead with roughly three minutes to go.
Big Blue tacked on one more goal to seal the deal within one minute of the end of regulation.
A Joe Massaro save in the last 30 seconds started the celebration for Wahconah, which became the first Berkshire County lacrosse team to win a Central/Western Massachusetts title since Mount Greylock in 2014.
The embrace of Joe O’Neill and his players after a massive dogpile was a physical representation of the progress that this Wahconah Lacrosse program has made through continuous adversity.
“I can’t even describe how I’m feeling right now. Four years for this. Four years we’ve worked for this. I don’t even know what to say right now,” Trey Massaro said. “Our whole team, that’s what we’ve been driving into the program all year, is hard work. No one works harder than us. That’s what we can control,”
The Warriors defeated a Grafton team which has appeared in every single Central/Western Massachusetts final since the merging of the two regions in 2014. They lost the first in 2014 but have won every year since.
Wahconah is slated to host the state semifinals, and will play the MIAA South section champion on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Bishop Stang and Norwell play for the Southern Mass. title Saturday night.