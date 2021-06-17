The Central/Western Massachusetts Track and Field Championships got started on Thursday in Lunenburg and Westfield.

The sectional meets have been split between two days with the pentathlon, pole vault, javelin, 1 mile, 800, 2 mile and 4x800 relay events competing Thursday. The remaining events will take place Saturday.

In Westfield, Pittsfield’s Meredith McCandless defended her spot as the top-seeded javelin thrower in the girls bracket. After qualifying with a throw of 109 feet, 4 inches, the best in Berkshire County, she threw a 103-08 on Thursday, good for the top spot in the event. Fellow General Dakota Grosz finished in seventh with a 94-04.

For the boys, Pittsfield’s Anthony Telladira ran in 2 minutes, 5.71 seconds for a seventh-place finish in the 800 meters. Telladira was joined by David Babineau, Pete Breitmaier and Quintin Coughlin-Walton on the 4x800 relay team to take sixth place, finishing with a time of 8:48.05.

Coming out of Berkshire County, there were two athletes in the Division II pentathlon, and they both had strong showings.

Mount Greylock senior Elizabeth Dupras amassed the second-most points in the field of seven, while Wahconah junior Aryianna Garceau was fourth.

Dupras’ 2,528 points were second only to Emma Sanford. The South Hadley athlete finished with 2,748. Dupras won the 100 hurdles and the long jump events, while Sanford was tops in the 800 and high jump. In each event Dupras won, Sanford was second, and in each event Sanford won, Dupras was runner-up.

The decider wound up being shot put. Sanford finished second, with Dupras third. Narragansett’s Lauren Coutu won the event.

Garceau amassed 1,988 points, and her best finished was third in the long jump. She had two fourths, a fifth and a sixth.

Transitioning to individual events in D-II, Mount Greylock’s Jackie Wells earned a third-place finish in the 800, clocking in at 2:21.36. Wahconah’s Haley Crosier also breached the top ten with a time of 2:30.56, good for seventh place.

Lenox’s Aidan Burns was the only local to earn a top-10 time in the mile, taking eighth with a time of 5:42.60. Speaking of the Millionaires, Grace Elliot ran the meet’s fourth-fasted 2 mile with a time of 11:56.68. Mount Greylock’s Grace Malone was on her tail, finishing six seconds behind her, good for fifth. Kate Swann was another Mountie inside the top 10, earning eighth with a time of 12:30.23.

Elliot and Burns joined forces with Genevieve Collins and Ellen Huth to capture fifth place in the 4x800 relay, clocking in at 10:32.12. Swann, Malone, Emma Paul and Elena Caplinger clocked in at 10:56.79, the event’s seventh-best time.

Monument Mountain’s Lily Fredsall finished sixth in the javelin throw with an 89-11. Lenox’s Kate Villinski was two spots behind her, earning eighth with an 85-03.

Switching to the D-II boys, Mount Greylock’s Quinn McDermott, clocking in at 2:03.74, was seventh in the 800. Lenox’s Ted Yee was 19 seconds off the top spot in the mile. Yee’s time of 4:40.91 placed him in fourth. Follow Millionaire Harry Touloukain came in eighth. he Millionaires continued their success in distance events as Dennis Love was fourth in the 2 mile with a time of 10:18.38. Lenox’s Colin Young was eighth and Hoosac Valley’s Justin Levesque finished roughly 11 seconds ahead of him to take seventh place for the Hurricanes.

Love, Young, Devan Patel and Renzo Vargas earned a time of 9:28.47 in the 4x800 relay, edging out Mount Greylock for ninth place. The Mounties, in the form of Knowl Stroud, Jude Bakija, Ezra Holzapfel and Caleb Low, captured 10th place.

Event 37, the last individual event on the boys side, featured Lenox’s Andre Collins and Hoosac Valley’s Zachary Hubbard. Collins launched a 141-03 in the javelin throw, the fifth-farthest distance. Hubbard, representing the Hurricanes, threw a 135-01 for a ninth-place finish.

The Track and Field Champions will be put on hold for a couple of days, resuming on Saturday at both Westfield State and Lunenburg High School.