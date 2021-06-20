LUNENBURG — The Mount Greylock girls, Lenox girls and Monument Mountain boys had a some very happy bus rides home on Saturday following the Central/Western Massachusetts Division II championship meet.

The Spartans took home first place in the 4x400 relay, while Lenox captured first in the girls 4x400. The entire Mounties program finished second overall in the girls meet.

Greylock amassed 58.33 points, finishing just shy of champion Littleton's 61.50. Lenox joined the Mounties in the top 10 with 33 points in ninth place. Wahconah scored 10, Hoosac Valley 8, Taconic 4 and Monument .33.

The Lenox boys led the team results with 24 points in 11th place. Mount Greylock was 15th with 17, while Monument scored 14, Wahconah 6, Taconic 3 and Hoosac Valley 2.

The Spartans quartet of Gavin Santos, Quinn Redpath, Colin Kinne and senior anchor Lucien Firth finished the 4x400 relay in 3 minutes, 32.44 seconds — an effort good enough for first place. The Spartans took the event by more than a second over Bromfield's 3:33.85. It was also nearly seven full seconds under Monument's seed time. The meet record is 3:29.89.

In the girls portion, Lenox's Mary Elliot rounded out a strong set of performances by anchoring the 4x400 team to a championship. Junior Solia Schmid opened the proceedings, before handing the baton to Elyssa Scrimo for the second lap. Savannah Reber took the baton around third, passing to Elliot who roared home to complete a 4:15.92. Elliot had time to turn and wait, as Greylock's runner-up spot came roughly 10 seconds later. It was more than a 2-second PR for the group.

Meanwhile, the Millionaires boys, in the form of Harry Touloukian, Ted Yee, Ely Carroll and Andre Collins finished third in their 4x400, roughly two seconds behind the Spartans in 3:34.10.

The Monument boys were in the field for a handful of individual performances as well, with senior Kieran Santos placing fifth in the high jump with a 5-foot, 10-inch leap. He was also ninth in long jump, clearing 19-09.75. Kieran Santos and Redpath finished just outside the finals in the 100 in 13th and 16th. Gavin Santos was 15th in the 800.

The Mount Greylock boys got points in two events from junior Ryan Goss. In the discus throw, Goss' 128-09 put him third overall, with teammate Daniel Warren in fifth. The Mounties sophomore thrower hurled 111-02. Goss was also seventh in shot put with a 40-05.5. In Thursday's javelin, Jenner Kittle placed 12th.

Freshman Quinn McDermott brought home points for his team in the 800 with a seventh-place finish., while junior Jack Catelotti was eighth in the 200 with a time of 23.83.

Elsewhere for the Greylock boys, Seamus Barnes was ninth in high jump, while Preston Maruk, Mason Sayers, Pablo Santos and Matteo Chang finished seventh in the 4x100 relay, clocking in at 48.39.

For Wahconah, sophomore Brodie Calvert and junior Brennan Andersen collected points. Calvert flew 20-05.25 in the long jump to place sixth, while Andersen put down a 1:01.81 in the 400 hurdles to place sixth as well. Calvert, who also ran the 400 at the meet, landed about a foot further than his previous best this season.

Taconic's points came from junior Sean Harrigan, who soared a season-best 39-03.75 and was awarded three points for finishing sixth in the triple jump. Harrigan also placed 12th in the 100 and 13th in the 200. Classmate Frank Boua went 19-09.5 in long jump, finishing 10th. Another THS junior, Travis Hoose was ninth in the 110 hurdles, finishing one spot out of the final heat.

Hoosac Valley got a seventh-place finish by Justin Levesque in the 2 mile with a 10:35.14, five seconds off his PR. Zachary Hubbard was ninth in javelin.

The Greylock girls were in a nail-biter with Littleton throughout, coming off a strong showing from Elizabeth Dupras in the pentathlon on Thursday, coupled with fellow senior Jackie Wells' third-place finish in the 800. That duo followed through on Saturday, with Wells bringing home another bronze in the 400 in 1:02.17 and a fifth-place spot in the triple jump in 33-05.50.

Dupras, a D-I Providence College commit, had a monster weekend, finishing runner-up in the 100 hurdles and fourth in the long jump to back up her Thursday performance. Dupras laid down a 16.72-second mark in the 100 hurdles prelims, and then kept it going by shaving .33 seconds in the final for a 16.39 in the final. She then went out and soared 17-03 in long jump, a season-best by six inches.

Those two weren't alone, though. A host of coach Brian Gill's underclassmen were peaking at the right time as well. Freshman Maggie Nichols placed third in the 100, going 13.15 in the prelims and staying consistent with a 13.16 in the final. Junior Sophia Mele led a crew of eighth and ninth graders to second in the 4x400. Mele, Lily McDermott, Chase Hoey and Nichols finished only behind rival Lenox in 4:25.78.

Greylock's two other relay teams found top-10 spots as well. Elena Caplinger, Grace Malone, Emma Paul and Kate Swann were seventh in the 4x800. Maire Scanlon, Phoebe Barnes, Madison Powell and Nora Lopez, none of whom are older than the freshman Barnes, were 10th in the 4x100.

Malone also carded a fifth in the 2 mile on Thursday, with Swann in eighth. Hoey earned the No. 8 spot in high jump, while Talia Kapiloff and Lily Catelotti went 10 and 11 in discus.

Mary Elliot continued her strong Saturday with a runner-up spot in the 400, finishing in 57.97 seconds, knocking a second-and-a-half off her season-best mark. Schmid wasn't finished in the 4x400 either, placing fifth in the 400 hurdles in 1:10.58.

Lenox came out of Thursday looking pretty strong as well. Grace Elliot placed fourth in the two mile in 11:56.68, a two-second season-best. She also led off or the fifth-place 4x800 team. She handed to Genevieve Collins, who gave way to Aidan Burns and finally senior Ellen Huth who crossed in 10:32.12. Burns also went eighth in the mile in 5:42.60, with Huth 12th. The Millionaires also got a No. 8 spot from Kate Villinski in javelin with an 85-03 toss.

Hoosac Valley junior Lilly Boudreau had a great day and very narrowly missed an even better one. The Hurricanes standout finished third in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:07.74, a strong mark. It was, however, just .01 shy of second place in a photo-finish. She was also 14th in long jump. The Hurricanes also got a seventh-place discus throw from Hanna Shea in 79-03. Alyssa Garabedian was 13th in 100 hurdles and 15th in triple jump.

Wahconah junior Aryianna Garceau kept herself up after a strong fourth-place showing in the Thursday pentathlon. She showed up for the 100-meter dash on Saturday and squeezed into the finals with a 13.39 for eighth in the prelims. Garceau then improved her spot in the title bout, finishing in 13.47 for seventh place.

Senior Haley Crosier earned a seventh-place spot in the 800 on Thursday in a season-best 2:30.56.

The Warriors' 4x100 team of Emma Carkhuff, Brody Kaley, Molly Shippee and Quinn Walton placed eighth in 54.98. Freshman Adelyn Furlong debuted at the sectional meet with a ninth-place shot put throw of 28-06.5. That launch was a six-inch PR for the county-leader.

Monument Mountain got a seventh-place finish from its 4x100 relay team. The quartet of Lucie Mazursky, Ava Gamberoni, Lily de Movellan and Abby Dohoney went down in 54.89 on Saturday. The Spartans also got a 10th-place finish from Lenah Helmke in the 100 hurdle prelims in 18.28. Monument had in the bag a No. 6 spot from Lily Fredsall in Thursday's javelin with a chuck of 89-11.

Taconic's top finisher was Kacie Chadwell with an eighth place spot in the high jump. The senior cleared 4-08. Sophomore teammate Taibat Ahmed was 10th in the 400 hurdles, with a season-best 1:15.06. Lila Ribero was 11th in the 400 with a 1:05.03.

The All-State meet is being held on Thursday and Saturday at Norwell High School.