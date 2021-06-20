WESTFIELD — The Pittsfield Track and Field coaches deliberately requested an early bus to the second day of the Central/Western Massachusetts Division I meet on Saturday.
With senior Emmanuel Nda competing in the 200, one of the day's first events, the coaches wanted to provide the Generals with enough time to prepare before facing some of the best talent the state has to offer.
Following the meet, Nda said that an opportunity for a long warmup really helped his performance. There is no reason to take his word on the matter. Instead, check the results.
Personal bests in both the 100 and 200 meant that Nda was headed back to Berkshire County with some new hardware. It took Nda just 10.8 seconds to dash to the finish in the 100, a gold medal performance. The senior, who has committed to play D-I football at Army, logged an 11.02 time in the qualifier to lead all runners. Later in the day, Nda shaved .22 seconds off that for a new PR.
In the 200, with a time of 22.38, Nda earned a silver medal, coming in just behind Westfield's Shea Drugan, who won the race in 22.13 seconds.
"This is only my third meet of the year and to PR in the 100 and 200, it is a great feeling," Nda said. "I am just glad to be out here with my teammates."
Speaking of Generals, Meredith McCandless took home the gold in the javelin in the first part of the meet on Thursday.
"There are so many good girls on my team and in Berkshire County who throw well and hard. I was just thrilled to qualify, and then I was told I was the top seed and I started getting nervous," said McCandless. "The day of, I just relaxed at my house. My coaches told me just to be careful and get a good night's sleep."
McCandless entered the meet with a seed throw of 109 feet, 4 inches, which she hurled at her final local meet at Taconic the Monday before Sectionals. That mark was a PR. On Thursday, she took her three throws and advanced to the final with eight other girls, including fellow PHS seniors Dakota Grosz and Sasha Grosz.
"We all practice together over the summer, and I was really happy to get to go out there with them," said McCandless who graduated from PHS and will study business management at UMass Amherst. "We were both just hoping to get to states to keep going."
On her first throw, McCandless launched her javelin 103-08. When the dust cleared, nobody else had come within four feet of her mark. With a victory in hand, McCandless said she could relax and hang out with friends after taking it real easy for a few nights leading up to the championship.
"It was a shock," she said. "Both of my coaches; coach Ambrose has just taught me to be a good, disciplined, hard-working athlete. Coach Weeks, he's not formally our coach, but he threw at WPI and he puts in hours and hours helping all of us, and we've seen such huge gains."
With the meets split into two days, the crowd and atmosphere doesn't necessarily match what athletes recall from two years ago.
"When I was coming here as an underclassman, I was pretty nervous with the big crowds," Nda said. "I didn't mind the smaller crowd, it allowed me to focus in more."
Seniors have already graduated, but the Western/Central Mass. meet, along with the state-wide meet, is one last opportunity for these athletes to spend time with their teammates.
"It's a brotherhood," Nda said of the Generals. "We all love each other and push each other every day in practice.
"Sprinters work with the distance guys to get a better workout in, we're just one big family."
Nda may have been the only General to secure a gold, put Pittsfield made its presence known with two more podium finishes. Sincere Moorer was seeded third in the triple jump, but plunged into second with a jump of 42 feet, 9 inches. Kieran Coscia followed in the footsteps of Nda and Moorer, earning a silver medal on the day. With a distance of 135-10, Coscia captured second place in the discus throw. Elsewhere, Lucas Benoit finished just outside the final field in ninth duing the 110 hurdle prelims in 17.28.
On Thursday, the PHS boys were represented well by Anthony Telladira and crew. Telladira, a junior who just picked up the 800 this season, laid down a 2:05.71 time to place seventh and take home a couple points for the Generals. Peter Breitmaier also raced in 2:10.92. Jack Archey finished the 2 mile in 10:50.32. Pittsfield's 4x800 relay team with Breitmaier and Telladira joining Quintin Coughlin-Walton and David Babineau for an 8:48.05 to go sixth for three points.
The Pittsfield boys placed sixth in the meet as a team with 39 points. Westborough was the winner at 90.33 in a field of 26.
On the girls side, McCandless wasn't alone in Westfield. The Generals sent Randi Duquette to compete in a few events, including the 100 in which she placed 11th in the prelims, and high jump. She also anchored the 4x100 team with Tess Tierney, Cece Supranowicz and Jamie Duquette which placed fifth with a season-best time of 52.72.
The 4x400 team also placed fifth to bring home another four points. McCandless anchored that crew with Lyndsay Vosburgh, Ferris and Ava Telladira starting things off. They timed in at 4:29.54.
On Thursday, Sydney Ferris was 12th and Hailey Rumlow 19th in the 800. Dakota Grosz placed seventh in in javelin, with Sasha Grosz 12th.
The PHS girls were 16th out of 26 teams, totaling 20 points. Algonquin won the meet with 133 points.