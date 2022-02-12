WILLIAMSTOWN — To Chase Doyle, the first half of Saturday's morning tilt with Smith Academy felt a lot like last season, bad.
When the second half rolled around, though, Doyle and his Mount Greylock teammates felt a lot more like the team that is still unbeaten in Hampshire North play.
The Mounties got 17 second-half points from their junior guard and held off the Falcons 62-56, winning for the second time in about 15 hours.
"It was a tough start, but all my coaches told me just keep shooting," said Doyle, who was 1 of 6 from the foul line in the second quarter, but finished with a game-high 22 points. "The guys kept feeding me and that kept that confidence up."
Greylock improved to 12-4, and improved is the operative word after a 2-18 campaign last winter.
"I'm just so proud of the kids. They remember how it felt last year, and that's a tough feeling," said coach Bob Thistle, who wasn't with the team during the COVID-19-abbreviated season. "You have to learn how to win. I was following it last year, and I'm just really happy and excited for the kids to have made this turnaround. They're the ones who have been working hard every day."
Greylock was coming off a road win at Turners Falls Friday night, and had a short turnaround after a long bus ride for a 10:30 a.m. tip against Smith at home. Tired legs might explain away some of the things like closing the first quarter with three scoreless minutes and shooting just 4 of 16 from the foul line.
The Falcons took advantage and knotted the game at 10-10 after one, scoring the final five points of the frame. Though Greylock led by four at halftime, the matchup was fairly back-and-forth until a stretch in the middle of the third quarter.
Smith Academy got a 3-pointer from Wyatt Jeffress (team-high 16 points) with 5 minutes, 50 seconds left in the third that put the visitors in front 31-30 for their first lead in quite some time. That, however, was just the wake-up call Mount Greylock needed.
Max McAlister found Doyle for the answer triple, and that started a 9-0 run that put the game securely in the Mounties' hands. The run stemmed from the defensive end, where McAlister, Doyle and freshman Jackson Powell were causing havoc with a trapping halfcourt press. A Jackson Shelsy steal led to a Powell fastbreak bucket. Then McAlister picked a pocket and shoveled it up to Doyle for the transition layup. McAlister swiped another possession from the Falcons and Powell scored off an offensive rebound, forcing Smith to call time out down 39-31 with 4:08 on the clock.
Doyle and McAlister connected on 3-pointers to close out the quarter, and some nice ball-movement by Judge Martin, Powell and Seamus Barnes helped the Mounties enter the fourth quarter up 51-40.
"I thought today, offensively, we moved the ball better than we have all year," said Thistle. "You want to be playing you best ball at the end of the year, and in terms of spacing and moving the ball, we did a good job."
Griffen Smiarowski (14 points) got hot and hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter for Smith, which closed to within 56-50 with five minutes remaining, but Jeffress couldn't sink the front end of a 1-and-1, allowing Doyle to get going the other way for a floater that halted the Mountie skid. McAlister dimed to Doyle for a 3-pointer out a timeout with 2:40 left and the lead was back in double-digits.
Doyle finished with 22 points, while McAlister (three 3-pointers) and Powell each had 12.
Greylock has completed its regular season league slate at 10-0. The Mounties have two games remaining before state and potential Western Mass. tournament appearances. They are at Mahar on Monday and home for McCann Tech on Wednesday.
"It did not feel good at all," said Doyle of last season. "But, coming into this year we knew we'd be a lot better. We had pretty much the same team back. We got our old coach back and we knew he could make us a better team.
"We expected to be better, maybe not this though. We've got a lot of guys contributing."
