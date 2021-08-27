WILLIAMSTOWN — Nobody in professional sports likes to get booed.
After a season without fans, even getting booed felt good to Chris Conroy.
"It did. I had to get used to it again," Conroy said with a laugh. "It's nice, because with fans screaming at us, it drowns out some of the stuff in the dugout. Last year, you could hear every single thing they yelled at you when they were mad about a call from the dugout."
Conroy was asked if he and his fellow umpires had to work harder to either throw out or not throw out coaches and players because they could hear much more of what people were yelling at them during the 2020 season. It's a situation that is certainly different than what the umpires are going through now.'
"I think you had to exercise a little more caution, a little more care, because you could pick up so much more," he said. "So often, we would talk after a game and it was like 'have the dugouts always been like this and we could never really pick all of it up before because crowd noise would muzzle some of it?' Or is it this year because everybody's out of sorts and more on edge, is it a little more edgy for obvious reasons? Certainly, if you heard the wrong things or the magic words, somebody was going to get ejected.
"For the most part, I think everybody knew we were all in the whole thing together, trying to make it through the season."
Conroy, 47, was appointed a fulltime MLB umpire in June, 2013, but had been doing fill-in work since Sept. 29, 2010. Conroy has worked the 2018 American League Divisional Series, the 2019 National League Divisional Series, and was a replay official for the 2018 World Series, along with divisional series in 2014 and 2016. He also worked the 2017 All-Star Game. He most recently did an American League Wild Card series and the ALCS in 2020.
Conroy, wife Becky and twin daughters Maeve and Maeris actually got to do something rare this summer, spend some time in Williamstown during the season. He had a week off in early August and brought the family to the Berkshires for a visit. Conroy met with The Eagle at Tunnel City Coffee in Williamstown.
The Major League Baseball season is now in its final weeks. Teams have been playing in front of standing-room only crowds in some places, and with tiny crowds in places like Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh. Either way, there are crowds, and Conroy said it really has felt like baseball all spring and summer.
"Last year was so unique, working in front of nobody," he said. "It was so quiet and there was such a lack of atmosphere last year. To come back, even early on when crowds were limited — nobody was at full capacity, I think, except for the Rangers — even places that were at 15 to 20 percent, that number of people it just felt so great. It added so much to the atmosphere to the ballpark. It's nice to hear a crowd react to a play, react to a call.
"It's been great. It's been great to have them back."
Conroy spent two games in Florida as Tampa Bay beat Toronto 2 games to 0 in a Wild Card round last season. then it was off to Petco Park in San Diego for the American League Championship Series between Tampa Bay and Houston.
"Everybody worked the expanded Wild Card round because they needed everybody. Then I came back and worked the NLCS in San Diego," he said. "It was very strange. I had the plate in Game 4 and the series went seven. I finished up at third base in Game 7. You're just kind of standing there, thinking that I'm working Game 7 of an LCS and it's like, you're certainly nerved up, but there's nothing going on around you. There's no fan experience. There's no 50,000 people on their feet for a possible strikeout or whatever.
"It was just an assault on your senses."
Conroy's 2021 season began in Denver with a homestand for the Rockies.
"They were at 50-percent capacity. Walking out there, it was a good crowd. The Dodgers were there," he said. "It was a great atmosphere. We were all looking around and joked at one point with the two managers — Bud Black and Dave Roberts — there's supposed to be 50 percent, but I've got a feeling there are a little more than 50 percent here. It was great. It was a beautiful day. It was a day game, April 1 in Denver. We were thinking, okay it could be 30 or it could be 70. It was 70 and we were in short sleeves.
"Actually, the next night or two, it was like everything you had on just to keep warm and you were still cold."
Conroy is working on a crew with crew chief Bill Welke, veteran Pat Hoberg and Ben May. May has worked some 500 games as a MLB fill-in umpire. He moved onto this crew as original crew chief Paul Emmel has been out all year with knee and leg issues. With the adjustment in the crew, Conroy is now the No. 2 man in the crew. He also had some 20 days as the acting crew chief, as Welke was also dealing with some injuries.
"They let me take the reigns for a two-week stretch," Conroy said. "It was kind of cool. The one thing I did notice, and I'm super new to this, is that you're way more in tune to everything going on. When I'm the three man or the four man, you say 'I have my second base to work. I'll pay attention to a few other things.' When you're the chief, it's like you know that ultimately, everything that goes on that field comes down on you. It's not just the ball-strike, safe-out stuff, it's the situations. It's obviously replay, and the replay stuff is probably the biggest thing that makes people's heads spin. It's when they can challenge, when they can't. How many times you go to the headset."
When Conroy takes on the mantle, it also puts him in the focus of the teams in the two dugouts.
"They do" know who the crew chief is, he said. "Even if I don't know them very well, I'm obviously a super-young crew chief for those games. They know, and they know if I'm walking toward them needing an answer on if they're going to fire off a challenge and I'm about to waive it off, you have to decide if you're going to do it or not.
"It's gone well. I think the office was pleased with how it went and we'll see where it leads."
Conroy got to Williamstown, but at least in the regular season, he won't make it back to New England. His crew was not scheduled for a trip into Fenway Park. His crew also won't make it to Minnesota, Cleveland and Oakland.
The crew did have a series recently in Philadelphia, which is only about 45 minutes from Conroy's suburban Philly home in Bucks County. It's one of the chances he gets to stay at home and commute for work.
"I haven't really had a long stretch" on the road, he said. "April was the worst month. I think I got home for one night, on an off day in April. Once we rolled into May, since then, I haven't gone more than 10 days without getting home for at least a night."
With the MLB season into its final weeks, teams are busily jockeying for division championships and playoff positions. Umpires continue to call their games, not knowing yet if they will get work in the postseason.
"They don't make announcements on that until the second-to-last week of the regular season," Conroy said.