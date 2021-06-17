To say that Jim Baker made the most of his 70th birthday may be an understatement.

Baker, who graduated from Adams Memorial High School in 1969, started his weekend traveling 650 miles on his motorcycle, and ended it on the green of the Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md., caddying for his son Chris while he qualified for the U.S. Open for the first time of his career.

“It is hard to describe, to have this opportunity is a dream come true,” Jim Baker said in a phone interview with The Eagle. “All the hard work he put in, you can’t describe what it feels like. It is the best birthday present I could ever receive.”

Chris, 35, took part in a qualifier at Woodmont CC on June 7, the last qualifier before the U.S. Open began on June 17. When Chris asked his father to be his caddy, Jim, who currently lives in Indiana, got on his motorcycle and headed towards Rockville.

“I like to ride motorcycles and saw this as an opportunity to take a quick ride to Maryland,” Jim said. “I hopped on the bike and road roughly 650 miles out there.”

The real challenge came once Jim arrived in Maryland and was met by 94-degree weather as he caddied 36 holes for Chris. The day featured 11 birdies as Chris shot a five-under 139, which earned him a spot in his first U.S. Open with the day’s third-best score.

“I think both of us just looked at each other, tired and sore after 36 holes,” Jim said. “We were overjoyed when it was over and we saw the results.”

The U.S. Open began on Thursday at the Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, Ca. Jim, and his wife Becky, made the trip out to West. Chris shot a three-over 74 on Thursday in the first round of the tournament.

Before Jim boarded his flight, he shared some advice he’d give Chris as both his father and caddy.

“Try to stay calm and relaxed, there is so much pressure from the media and everyone else,” Jim said. “Golf is such a difficult sport and you have to have control of your emotions at all times.

“How well he can stay focused on what he has to do, play shot by shot and stay relaxed, which is hard to do in a U.S. Open, is the key.”