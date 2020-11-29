The newest member of the University of Massachusetts basketball program said he's truly excited to be coming east.
"From the first time I talked to them, really," said Brian Mathews, when asked what drew him to Amherst.
"The first call I had with them, they really made me feel warm and welcomed," he said. "They made me feel really at home. Everybody was very welcoming. That's pretty much what first drew me in. Secondly, I love their basketball program. I love their education. I want to major in criminology and they have a really good criminal justice program."
Mathews is a 6-foot-9, 215-pound center, who will begin his senior season at DePaul College Prep in Chicago. He was the first and — as of Monday — only player to sign with the Minutemen for next year. That is one thing that UMass coach Matt McCall is not particularly worried about.
"I think the one thing for us is, we're going to have a lot of [the current roster] back," McCall said. "Even our senior class, it looks like they're going to have some options on whether or not they want to come back, which is advantage UMass. I would love to coach Carl Pierre one more year and Mark Gasperini, the same thing."
Mathews comes to UMass a season after helping lead DePaul College Prep to a 26-6 record last year. DePaul has won six consecutive Illinois High School Association regional titles, and Mathews was on a team that finished third in the state in its division back in 2019.
The newest Minuteman said that UMass was one of four schools to offer. Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Illinois-Chicago and Youngstown State were the others.
"I had interest from Tulsa, North and South Dakota and other interests," he said. "I knew UMass was the one."
Mathews is not the only rising senior on the DePaul roster signing with a Division I program. Ty Johnson has signed with Loyola-Chicago.
"I think Brian adds depth to our frontcourt," McCall said. "He adds a physical frontcourt player that can play with his back to the basket. He can step out and shoot. I can change how we play when he's in the game or when Tre is in the game, and we have the ability to play them together.
"He's also very, very young. I think his best basketball days are in front of him. He'll be pretty young for a college freshman, and I think that's an advantage as well."
Unlike most of McCall's recruits the last couple of seasons, who have gone the prep school and post-graduate route, Mathews is going to arrive at UMass fresh out of high school.
"I'm the second youngest in the Class of 2021 at my high school," he said. "My birthday is in August and since I'm a 2003 kid, I'm one of the youngest kids. It's going to be hard. It's going to be different because I'm going to be the youngest one. I feel it gives me an advantage because I have so much to learn."
When asked about what he brings to the table, Brian Mathews didn't have to think very long about that.
"When I show up in Amherst, I want to show how aggressive I am. I want to get there and I want to be a body that will help people get better," he said. "I'm a big body, so I'm going to help Tre [Mitchell] get better. I'm going to try to challenge him, even though that's going to be very hard because of how good he is."
The UMass coach said that while things could change, he did not anticipate signing another player in this class.
"We're fortunate enough now," McCall said, "where we can take a step back, take a breather and really evaluate things. Through all this, the one thing you don't want to do is sign a kid that you maybe haven't seen in person very much. I think that's not fair to the kid. Is it the right fit for the program? How does he react when things are going well? How does he react when things aren't going well? Seeing that through a computer screen is challenging. We're in a position right now, where we have a majority of these guys coming back. Even our seniors are going to have some options. The transfer rule is going to change.
"I think we're in a really, really good place."