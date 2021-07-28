STOCKBRIDGE — The boat ramp at Stockbridge Bowl was filled with cars and car-top boats once again Wednesday night, as the Chocolate Bowl paddle race made its return after a year off for the pandemic.
On a rare dry and sunny Berkshire County evening, 39 boats entered the water and zipped around the perimeter of the bowl competing in 16 different categories. Meaning there was a lot of chocolate bars from Chocolate Springs to hand out.
Mike Armstrong paddles hard into the finish line to take first place among the paddle boarders in the Chocolate Bowl lake race, which was held this year after being cancelled in 2020, at the Stockbridge Bowl. Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
Photos: The Chocolate Bowl paddle race at the Stockbridge Bowl
After being cancelled in 2020, the Chocolate Bowl lake race for kayakers, canoers and stand-up paddle boarders is back on at the Stockbridge Bowl. Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
For some it was a return to normal, others a tune-up for September's Josh Billings RunAground, and even more a chance to get out with family or friends and exercise.
Kurt Kuehnel was the overall champion, piloting his racing kayak two laps around in 46 minutes, 28 seconds.
Holly Brooker was actually the first paddler to cross the finish line, completing her one lap in the recreational category in 31:10.
Mike Armstrong, competing in the 3 1/2-mile standup paddleboard category, finished in 38:47.
The Chocolate Bowl and Aug. 27's Cookie Bowl — another paddle race at Stockbridge Bowl — are being held this year as a fundraiser for NephCure Kidney International, a kidney disease research foundation, represented by Robert Gyurjan, whose Josh Billings team is Team RUKidneying me (teamRUK.com).
The Billings will also return to live, in-person competition this fall on Sunday, Sept. 19.
Results
Racing Kayak
1. K. Kuehnel 46:28; 2. B. Ross 51:25; 3. J. Pekosz 51:56; 4. M. Wendolowski 52:51; 5. M. Levesque 55:30; 6. E. Dvorchak 59.17.
Kayak U40
1. D. Brooks n/a.
Kayak 40-60
1. R. Gyurjan 59:56; 2. K. Marsh 61:50; 3. B. Tatro 63:04.
Kayak 60-70
1. D. Wiltey 51:50; 2. R. Michalec 53:10; 3. S. Ray 55:21.