There are so many comings and goings in college basketball, that it could make one’s head spin.
Bailey Patella, however, is doing neither. Patella, who plays at the University of Vermont, said he’s taking his extra year of eligibility and staying in Burlington to play for the Catamounts.
“It’s been a place that has been great to me for four years. Going through my freshman year, I was redshirted for half the year and then I got my redshirt taken off. It was like God’s gift to me to be able to go back for one more year,” Patella said. “I’m going to try to make the best of my opportunities.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath, the NCAA granted all student-athletes an additional year of eligibility. This would have been the former Lenox High School player’s last year of eligibility had the NCAA not made that decision.
One of Patella’s UVM teammates, guard Stef Smith, elected to use the extra year and transfer to St. John’s of the Big East for his final season. Three of Patella’s fellow seniors — Ben Shungu, Justin Mazzulla and Tomas Murphy — have all elected to return to play for head coach John Becker.
Last year, UVM went 10-5 and lost to Hartford in the first round of the America East Tournament. Hartford eventually beat UMass Lowell in the championship game and went to the NCAA Division I Tourney.
Patella averaged a career-best 4.9 points per game, adding 2.9 rebounds. He was usually the first frontcourt player off the bench for Becker, and was an energy guy. Patella’s season highs were 10 points in a win over Stony Brook, five rebounds in a win at Lowell and six assists in a win at Binghamton.
“Whatever role coach wants me to play, I’m going to play,” Patella said. “I’m going to continue to be the energy guy whenever I go in the game and hustle. I’ve been working on my jump shot in the offseason, getting in the gym, working on my shooting and my ball handling as well.”
Patella, who also played at Vermont Academy, said that it was not a really tough decision to keep his name out of the Transfer Portal.
“Vermont’s just been such a special place for me. I didn’t really want to go anywhere else,” he said. “Coach Becker wanted me to come back. We’re bringing back everybody pretty much, except for Stef Smith. We’re going to have a really good team this year and have a really good opportunity to win our league.”
The Portal had been a topic of conversation, but when the discussion was over, UVM was where they wanted to be.
“I had talked to a couple of guys and we had wanted to stay and come back,” Patella said, in an interview with The Eagle. “We hadn’t talked to Stef much about it. He had told us before he was going to enter that he was going to end up leaving to go somewhere else. We’re all happy for him. He’s in a good spot. We wish him the best of luck.”
Patella was the No. 7 scorer for last year’s Catamount team. Vermont returns six of those seven, with only Smith gone. Ryan Davis, who shot 58 percent from the floor and led the team with an 18.5-point and 6.3-rebound average, is back. Davis is a 6-foot-8, 250-pound forward. Starters Shungu (10.8), Mazzula (8.3) and Isaiah Powell (7.6) are all back, along with the 6-foot, 6-inch Patella and the 6-8 Murphy (6.6).
The Catamounts got one transfer from the portal in 6-3 guard Kameron Gibson who played at Western Carolina. The point guard averaged 6.1 points per game and shot 23-of-58 from 3-point range.
Two incoming freshmen are listed on the Verbal Commits website. One is 6-2 point guard Evan Guillory of Joplin, Mo., who played at New Hampton School in New Hampshire. He was the No. 5 prospect in New Hampshire and No. 16 in New England. The other newcomer is 6-4 shooting guard Sam Alamutu from Ajax, Ontario, Canada.
“Last year, it was such an up and down year with quarantines, no quarantines, people missing games because of injuries, people not being at their very best because of the lack of training in the offseason,” Patella said. “With us returning the people that we’re returning, we’re going to have a really good chance. Ryan Davis was the player of the year last year, and with Tomas Murphy coming back from injury and keeping Ben Shungu and Justin Mazzula, we’re going to have a really good team.”