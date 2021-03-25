Graham Herrick’s college career got off to a very good start.
Herrick, a freshman outfielder at Division II Stonehill, started three games for the Skyhawks last weekend and did enough to be named the Northeast-10 Conference Rookie of the Week.
In three games for the 3-0 Skyhawks, Herrick is hitting .400 (4 for 10), with a double, a home run, five runs scored and three runs batted in. He walked twice and struck out twice.
Herrick’s most notable game came in the opener, a 10-9 win over St. Anselm’s. He was 2 for 4 with two runs scored, two RBI and his first college home run — a solo shot in the sixth inning.
But after Stonehill pitching surrendered eight runs in the top of the ninth inning, turning an 8-1 lead into a 9-8 deficit, Stonehill’s bats got to work.
With one out, Trey Ciulla-Ha and Herrick both worked walks. After Noah Lucier flied out, Blaine Lidsley belted a two-run double, plating Ciulla-Ha with the tying run and Herrick with the winning run.
“That was awesome,” the former Monument Mountain and Berkshire School player said during a postgame video interview. “I trusted myself. I trusted my teammates. We didn’t get down in the ninth inning. “That was pretty disappointing but we didn’t get down on each other. We stayed positive and fought back.”
Stonehill is picked to finish fifth in the seven-team Northeast Division of the Northeast-10. Southern New Hampshire is picked to win the division. Assumption, with former Wahconah catcher Matt Schneider, is picked fourth in the Northeast Division. Assumption has not yet opened its season.
The University of New Haven is picked to finish fifth in the NE-10’s Southwest Division. That’s where former Taconic standout Izaiya Mestre pitches.
The Chargers are 0-2 after dropping a doubleheader to division-rival Pace on Saturday by 9-3 and 7-3 scores.
Mestre came out of the bullpen in the first game and pitched four innings. He gave up four unearned runs on seven hits. He walked one and struck out six.
———
The Williams College men’s lacrosse team will take a national ranking into the start of its season.
The Ephs will host Trinity on Saturday, April 10, the first of four regular-season contests. Williams will play at Hamilton on April 17, at Wesleyan on April 24, and at home to Hamilton on May 1.
Although they have not yet played, coach George McCormack’s Ephs are a Top 10 team in two national polls.
In the US Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association’s Top 20, Williams is ranked seventh and is one of four NESCAC schools in that poll.
Rochester Institute of Technology is ranked No. 1, with Tufts and Christopher Newport rounding out the top three. Wesleyan is ranked 15th and Amherst is tied for 20th.
In the Nike/U.S. Lacrosse poll in U.S. Lacrosse Magazine, Williams is ranked 10th. Tufts is the No. 1 team in the Nike poll, with RIT second and Christopher Newport third. Wesleyan is the other NESCAC school in this poll, with the Cardinals ranked sixth.
———
MCLA had spring sports start over this past weekend. The men’s lacrosse team won its first-ever game, while the baseball and softball teams dropped doubleheaders to MASCAC rival Westfield State.
The MASCAC preseason baseball and softball polls had the Trailblazers at the bottom in their respective sports.
MCLA’s baseball team was picked to finish eighth in the conference in the preseason coaches poll. Westfield State was picked to finish first, followed by Framingham and Fitchburg.
The MCLA softball team is picked to finish sixth in the six-team MASCAC. Framingham, Bridgewater and Worcester are the top three in the conference.
The MCLA men’s lacrosse team, 1-0 with a first program win over Northern Vermont-Lyndon on Saturday, was picked to finish fourth in the four-team East Division of the North Atlantic Conference. Husson is picked to be No. 1 in the East, followed by Thomas and Lyndon.
All MCLA athletics are currently on a COVID-19 related pause due to a cluster of positive cases on campus.
———
Three former Mount Greylock boys lacrosse players have begun their college seasons. One is on a team that is 1-0.
Hoby MacWhinnie, a junior attack at Thomas College, had an assist in Thomas’ 1-0 win over NAC East favorite Husson. Thomas is scheduled to host MCLA on April 2, and will come to North Adams on April 24.
Pat Storie’s New England College Pilgrims are 1-1, losing to Roger Williams and beating Norwich.
In a 13-9 loss at Roger Williams, the senior midfielder had two goals and two assists. In this past weekend’s 10-8 win at home over Norwich, Storie had three goals and two assists.
Thomas Astle is a senior midfielder at Nichols. He did not score in Nichols’ season-opening 13-9 win at Lasell.
———
Three former UMass football players are due to participate in a pro day in Amherst today. For a complete story on Larnel Coleman, Jarell Addo and Jarvis Miller visit BerkshireEagle.com/sports.