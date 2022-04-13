It has been a pretty good week for a couple of Berkshire County college athletes. Pittsfield's Anton Lazits and Williamstown's Michael McCormack, both Division I athletes, were both honored for their play.

Lazits, a first-year infielder at Columbia University was named the Ivy League's Rookie of the Week. McCormack, a graduate student and attack for the UVM men's lacrosse team, was named the America East Player of the Week.

Lazits, who graduated from Taconic in 2021, was the rookie of the week, going 8 for 16 with seven runs scored as the Lions swept a weekend series from Ivy League rival Brown. The former Thunder shortstop and pitcher plays third base for head coach Brett Boretti in Manhattan.

The Lions are 15-13 after Tuesday's 16-3 win over Fordham. Lazits went 1 for 3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI.

Columbia is second in the Ivy League with a .285 batting average, behind only Pennsylvania.

But the Lions are on top of the league standings with a 7-2 record. Penn is 6-2, with Harvard 5-3.

Lazits has started 27 times for Columbia and is hitting .330 with two homers and 12 RBI. He is second behind teammate Austin Mowrey's .364 average. Lazits is 33 for 100, 5 for 5 in stolen bases, and has hit nine doubles. His 24 runs scored leads all Columbia hitters. Defensively, he has made one error in 45 chances at third base.

The No. 3 hitter in the Ivy League is Penn catcher Jackson Appel, who was a teammate of Lazits' with the Pittsfield Suns last summer.

McCormack, who transferred from Middlebury to UVM and is using his final season to earn his Masters, was named the player of the week after scoring five goals and notching three assists in Vermont's 23-9 win over UMass Lowell, in America East Conference play.

McCormack, a Mount Greylock graduate whose father George is the men's lacrosse coach at Williams, has 25 goals and six assists this year. The 25 goals is fourth-best in America East.

UVM is 6-6 this year but 3-0 in conference play. The Catamounts hold a half-game lead on second-place Binghamton and are a game ahead of Stony Brook.

The Catamounts have some big games coming up. They'll be at UAlbany on Saturday for a 3 p.m. start. Assuming both teams win on Saturday, the Binghamton-at-Vermont game on Saturday, April 23, could decided the regular-season champion in the league. UVM will wrap up its regular season on April 30 on Long Island against Stony Brook.

Vermont is currently No. 7 in the New England Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Top 10. Yale leads the NEILA, followed by Brown and Harvard.

Vermont is 1-2 against teams in the Top 10. The Catamounts beat No. 6 Bryant 16-6, but lost to No. 2 Brown 12-11 and No. 5 UMass 12-10.

Lighten named MASCAC Athlete of Week

Wahconah graduate Matt Lighten was named MASCAC Athlete of the Week on April 5.

The Bridgewater State University senior is a sprinter for the Bears outdoor track team. He placed first in both the 100 and 200-meter events at the UMass Dartmouth Corsair Classic, setting a school record in the 100. Lighten ran the dash in 10.72 seconds. His 21.47 mark in the 200 was a personal best.

This was Lighten's third career athlete of the week honor.

11 Williams football seniors earn academic honor

Eleven graduating seniors on the Williams College football team have been named to the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame's Hampshire Honor Society, which is comprised of college football players from all divisions of the NCAA, NAIA and sprint football who maintained a cumulative 3.2 grade-point average or better throughout their college careers. An elite group of 1,559 players from 313 schools qualified for membership in the Society’s 16th year.

In alphabetical order, the 11 Ephs named to the Hampshire Honor Society are Jackson Bischoping, Justin Burke, Aidan Feurer, Bobby Maimaron, Edward Manzella, Ethan McCullough, Saviion Rivers, John Rooney, T.J. Rothmann, Andrew Schreibstein and Jarrett Wesner. That's 11 seniors out of a class of 13.

NFF Hampshire Honor Society must have completed their final year of playing in Fall, 2021; held a cumulative GPA of 3.2 on a 4.0 scale; met all NCAA-mandated progress toward earning a degree and been starters or significant contributors in 2021.

“As the National Football Foundation celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2022, we are pleased to honor another impressive group of athletes as part of this year’s Hampshire Honor Society,” said NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell in a release. “Over the last 16 years, the Hampshire Honor Society has served as a powerful vehicle for schools to recognize their college football players who have distinguished themselves both academically and athletically, and we congratulate the schools and each of these young men for their commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives.”

The only NESCAC team with more members in the Hampshire Honor Society is Tufts, with 16. Amherst had five players, Middlebury seven, Wesleyan six, Trinity three and Colby six.

Coaching notes

Former Williams football coach Aaron Kelton is once again leading a program.

Kelton, who led the Ephs to a perfect 8-0 season in 2010 but whose contract was not renewed after the 2015 season, is now the head coach at Division II Savannah State.

"I think this is a gold mine, I really do," Kelton told the Savannah Morning News. "It's an opportunity that a lot of people maybe don't think about. The recruiting region, the facilities, the weather — all of it fits with what you want to do in this business. Again, it's to impact the players. They've had some recent success and we're hoping to continue that.

"This was an opportunity that was there for me and I just really am honored to be their football coach."

Kelton was hired on April 5, coming to the Georgia coast from Division I-FCS Howard University, where he was the cornerbacks coach and recruiting coordinator.

Brian Baptiste, the men's basketball coach at UMass Dartmouth, where he coaches Pittsfield's Isaac Percy and Mike Eurquhart, has been named the HoopDirt.com national Division III coach of the year.

In his 39th year at UMass Dartmouth, Baptiste led the Corsairs to their second-most wins in program history this season. UMass Dartmouth closed out the season with a record of 26-5, garnering an at-large bid to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2009. UMD lost to eventual Division III champion Randolph Macon in the Sweet 16.