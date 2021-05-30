Shannon Meisberger is one step closer to racing for an NCAA Division I championship.

Meisberger, a Lenox High School graduate, finished second in the 400-meter hurdles at NCAA West Preliminary meet on Saturday. The placing earned the University of Arizona hurdler a spot in the NCAA Championships, which will be held June 9-12 in Eugene, Ore. The top 12 finishers in each event had their ticket punched to the Championships.

Running Saturday in Eugene, Meisberger ran a time of 56.88 seconds, finishing behind only USC's Anna Cockrell. The 2019 NCAA champion in the 400 hurdles, Cockrell ran 56.47. Finishing third was Oklahoma's Madison Langley-Walker, who ran a 57.40. That time was more than a half-second behind Meisberger's time, but was good enough for an Oklahoma school record.

In the first round, Meisberger was second to UCLA's Shae Anderson. She ran a 56.65 to Anderson's 56.50. Cockrell was fifth in the first round at 58.05.

Anderson ended up finishing 24th and last in the 400 hurdles finals.

Meisberger is one of 10 University of Arizona athletes who earned their way back to Eugene and the NCAA Championships. The 400 hurdles will be the only event she competes in, because Arizona's 4-by-400 relay team did not make it.

Arizona's relay team finished 13th in the event at the West Preliminaries, in a time of 3 minutes, 36.08 seconds. That was the best time the team of Meisberger, Neysia Howard, Gracie Reinholz and Alyssa Blockberger had all season. But it was just behind Minnesota's 3:34.36, as the Gophers finished 12th.

While the NCAA Division I championship begin on Wednesday, June 9, Meisberger and the other runners in the 400 hurdles will appear for their semifinals on Thursday, June 10, at 8:30 p.m., EDT. The 400 hurdles finals will be on Saturday, June 12, at 7:27 p.m., EDT.

NCAA D-III women's tennis

For the first time since 2017, an NCAA Division III national championship trophy will be coming back to Williamstown.

Erica Ekstrand, a first-year from Santa Monica, Calif., won the NCAA Division III individual singles championship Sunday, beating Emory's Christina Watson in straight sets. The scores were 6-2, 6-3, in the tournament played in Chattanooga, Tenn.

It marked the first-ever individual national championship for a Williams women's tennis player. The Williams women last won an NCAA Division III team title in 2017.

The win also gave Williams a bit of revenge, because Emory had eliminated the Ephs 5-0 in the team quarterfinals.

"Erica's match today was a sweep cap to an impressive [first-year] season," Williams coach Anik Cepeda said in a release. "I'm proud of her focus, determination and unwavering belief in herself."

In the first set, Watson broke Ekstrand's serve to cut the Eph's lead to 3-2. The first-year rebounded by winning the next three games, breaking Watson to take the opening set 6-2.

In the second set, third-seeded Ekstrand forced Watson into chase mode by winning the first three games of the second set. Ekstrand broke Watson's serve in the first and third games. The two held serves for the next four games, before Watson pushed Ekstrand in the final game. It was 40-love in the final game before Watson won three straight points. But Ekstrand served out the second set and the match.

Ekstrand was the first Eph to play for an individual championship since Juli Raventos did back in 2018.

NCAA D-III men's tennis

In the men's individual tournament, Williams' Arturo Kam came up one match short of playing for a Division III title.

The senior from Mexico City lost to Carleton College's Leo Vithoontien 6-1, 6-4 in the semifinals.

Kam earned his way there by beating James Hopper of Case Western Reserve 7-6 (7-5), 2-6, 6-4.

"Arturo played an amazing quarterfinals today, especially when it mattered most. He fought back from 4-1 down in the final set to win five straight games, against one of the best players in the country. It was truly awesome to see him play his toughest tennis on his last day competing for Williams," Williams coach Dan Greenberg said in a release. "Unfortunately after that three-hour battle he didn't have much left against Vithoontien, but he made a push in the second set and fell fighting to the last point."