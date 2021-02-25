Isaac Percy of Pittsfield is now two victories away from winning his fourth consecutive postseason championship.
Percy is a starting guard with the UMass Dartmouth men's basketball team, and the Corsairs are the top seed in this weekend's Little East Tournament.
The Corsairs (6-2) will play fourth-seeded Rhode Island College (1-5) in a semifinal Friday at 6 p.m., on the UMass Dartmouth campus. UMass Dartmouth is seeking its first title since 2009.
Coach Brian Baptiste's team finished a half-game ahead of Keene State for the top seed. Keene went 5-2, having split two games with UMass Dartmouth.
Percy's run of titles started in his sophomore year at Taconic, when coach Bill Heaphy's team roared out of the sixth seed to win the Western Massachusetts Division II title in 2018. The next year, Taconic was the top seed and won the title, while in 2020, Taconic came from the third seed to raise the trophy.
Percy is averaging 7.9 points as a freshman starter for the Corsairs. He is coming off a 14-point performance in UMass Dartmouth's 90-72 win over Eastern Connecticut to close out the regular season. Percy was 4 for 9 from the floor, 2 for 3 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the foul line.
In the other semifinal, Keene will host Eastern Connecticut (3-3).
The semifinal winners will play Sunday at 1 p.m., on the home court of the highest remaining seed.
That will, however, be the end of the road for the Corsairs. Earlier in February, the NCAA Division III Administrative Committee, acting for the D-III Management and Presidents Council, approved a recommendation to cancel all winter NCAA championships.
Only 48 percent of D-III men's basketball teams scheduled games, which was under the 60 percent threshold needed to hold a tournament.
———
The Williams College basketball coaching tree has sprouted another branch.
Angela Vecchiarelli, who graduated from Williams in 2020, was hired as an assistant coach at Division II Hillsdale College.
Vecchiarelli's time in the Berkshires also included a season working with coach Ian Downey and the Drury High School girls basketball team in 2019-20.
Hillsdale is 4-16 in coach Charlie Averkamp's first season. The Chargers have, however, won their last two games.
———
University of Massachusetts football coach Walt Bell has filled a couple of new holes on his coaching staff.
UMass has hired Frederick Walker as the new quarterbacks coach, and Kyle Segler will be coming on staff as the tight ends coach.
Segler replaces Jon Bills as the tight ends coach. Bills left UMass for a position as tight ends coach at Florida Atlantic. Walker, meanwhile, replaces Fredi Knighten as the quarterbacks coach. Knighten left Amherst to join Blake Anderson's staff at Utah State. Anderson coached Knighten, who played quarterback at Arkansas State when Bell was an assistant there.
Segler comes to Amherst after a two-year run as tight ends coach and co-special teams coordinator at Marshall. He was not retained when Marshall fired Doc Holliday as its head coach.
The graduate of Sam Houston State was a standout offensive lineman there. He coached at his alma mater from 2010-2017. He also coached at Louisiana Monroe before joining the Marshall staff in 2019.
At Marshall, he coached Xavier Gaines into a first-team, All-Conference USA tight end.
Walker joins the staff from Murray State, a Division I-FCS school that plays its spring opener on Saturday against Tennessee-Martin.
Prior to his brief time at Murray State, Walker worked at Duke, Tennessee Tech, Troy and Mississippi State.